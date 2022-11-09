Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Directorate Change
PR Newswire
London, November 9
Fidelity China Special Situations PLC
Directorate Change
The Board of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC announces today that Dr Linda Yueh has resigned as a Non-Executive Director and will leave the Board with effect from 31 December 2022.
The Board would like to thank Dr Yueh for her contribution to the Board and wish her the very best for the future.
Natalia de Sousa
FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
Tel: 01737 837847
9 November 2022
