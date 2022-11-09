Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

Directorate Change

The Board of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC announces today that Dr Linda Yueh has resigned as a Non-Executive Director and will leave the Board with effect from 31 December 2022.

The Board would like to thank Dr Yueh for her contribution to the Board and wish her the very best for the future.

Natalia de Sousa

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 837847

9 November 2022