Mittwoch, 09.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
14 Mal „Strong Buy“: Ungebrochen! – Nur noch 2 Cent bis zur „magischen“ Marke
WKN: A1CWBW ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74 Ticker-Symbol: 21Y 
Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Directorate Change

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, November 9

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

Directorate Change

The Board of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC announces today that Dr Linda Yueh has resigned as a Non-Executive Director and will leave the Board with effect from 31 December 2022.

The Board would like to thank Dr Yueh for her contribution to the Board and wish her the very best for the future.

Natalia de Sousa

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 837847

9 November 2022

© 2022 PR Newswire
