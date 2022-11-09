MP MENASHE, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSTE), a leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality engineered surfaces, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Yuval Dagim, Caesarstone's Chief Executive Officer commented, "Our third quarter results represent further progress against our multi-faceted growth strategy to transform Caesarstone into a leading premium, multi-material countertop company. We produced our 7th consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth on a constant currency basis, leading to another quarter of record revenue. We are implementing successful pricing actions that are helping to mitigate increasing costs of raw materials and shipping, and we plan to enact additional actions in the months ahead. We also continue to benefit from the successful integration of our acquired businesses in addition to the expansion of our innovative digital platforms across our global footprint.

While the execution of our strategy remains effective, foreign exchange rates as a result of appreciation of the U.S Dollar against all other currencies have become an increasing headwind to our top and bottom line, as reflected in third quarter results. Price is more than offsetting softening volume attributable to the challenging macroeconomic environment, particularly in the U.S., which has weighed on renovation and new construction activity. As a result of these macroeconomic conditions, we have already taken measures to align our production and inventory levels to new conditions in the market and plan to continue to take actions to reduce costs. We have revised our full year 2022 outlook predominately to reflect unfavorable foreign exchange rate impacts that are expected to continue through year end, as well as higher shipping and other related costs. I am proud of our entire team's efforts to execute the initiatives under our global growth acceleration plan during these complex times. I am confident that we have the right plan in place to create additional value in our business by leveraging our world-renowned brand, multi-material product offerings, and innovative go-to-market initiatives."

Third Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue in the third quarter of 2022 grew 10.6% to a third quarter record of $180.7 million compared to $163.3 million in the prior year quarter. On a constant currency basis, third quarter revenue was higher by 14.9% year-over-year. Revenue growth was primarily driven by higher pricing across the majority of our global footprint particularly in North America.

Gross margin in the third quarter of 2022 was 23.0% compared to 26.2% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted gross margin in the third quarter was 23.1% compared to 26.3% in the prior year quarter. The majority of the year-over-year reduction in gross margin reflected unfavorable foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations as a result of appreciation of the U.S dollar against all other currencies, with the remainder attributable to higher logistics, shipping and raw material costs, which were partially offset by pricing actions.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were $38.5 million, or 21.3% of revenue, compared to $33.9 million, or 20.7% of revenue in the prior year quarter mainly due to higher marketing and selling expenses. Excluding legal settlements and loss contingencies, adjusted operating expenses were 20.9% of revenue, compared to 21.0% in the prior year quarter.

Operating income in the third quarter of 2022 was $3.2 million compared to $8.9 million in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year decrease mainly reflects higher operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022, which excludes expenses for non-cash share-based compensation, legal settlements and loss contingencies and for non-recurring items, was $13.4 million, representing a margin of 7.4%. This compared to adjusted EBITDA of $17.7 million, representing a margin of 10.8% in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year decrease primarily reflects the lower gross margin.

Finance expenses in the third quarter of 2022 was $4.3 million compared to finance expense of $2.4 million in the prior year quarter. The difference primarily reflects changes in value of financial assets and liabilities denominated in currencies other than U.S. dollars, a result of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Net loss attributable to controlling interest for the third quarter of 2022 was $0.5 million compared to net income of $5.9 million in the prior year quarter. Net loss per share for the third quarter was $0.02 compared to net income per share of $0.17 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted diluted net income per share for the third quarter was $0.01 on 34.6 million shares, compared to adjusted diluted net income per share of $0.20 in the prior year quarter on a similar share count.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

As of September 30, 2022, the Company's balance sheet included cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits and short and long-term marketable securities of $66.2 million and total debt to financial institutions of $34.5 million.

Dividend

The Company's dividend policy provides for a quarterly cash dividend of up to 50% of reported net income on a year-to-date basis, less any amount already paid as dividend for the respective period (the "calculated dividend"), subject in each case to approval by the Company's board of directors. No dividend is paid if it would be less than $0.10 per share. Pursuant to the Company's dividend policy, the Company does not intend to pay a dividend for the third quarter of 2022, based on its reported net loss attributable to controlling interest for the period.

Outlook

The Company revises its expectation for 2022 revenue to be in the range of $690 million to $700 million, compared to a prior range of $710 million to $725 million, with the decrease predominantly attributable to the impact of foreign currency exchange rates. Additionally, the Company has moderated its volume expectations for the year due to softening economic conditions as higher interest rates and inflation have continued to pressure renovation and new construction activity, particularly in the U.S. Additionally, the Company revises its expectation for Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to be approximately 8.0% to 8.5% for the full year 2022 compared to 10.6% in 2021 due predominantly to unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates and to a lesser extent due to higher shipping and logistics related costs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP measures presented by the Company should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of GAAP gross profit to adjusted gross profit, GAAP net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) and net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA are provided in the schedules to this release. To calculate revenues growth rates that exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, the Company converts actual reported results from local currency to U.S. dollars using constant foreign currency exchange rates in the current and comparable period. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries Condensed consolidated balance sheets As of U.S. dollars in thousands September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits $ 58,560 $ 74,315 Short-term available for sale marketable securities 6,590 11,228 Trade receivables, net 90,183 82,815 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 32,553 35,443 Inventories 247,141 204,725 Total current assets 435,027 408,526 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Severance pay fund 3,360 4,090 Other long-term receivables 3,147 3,832 Deferred tax assets, net 14,669 10,880 Long-term deposits and prepaid expenses 394 449 Operating lease right-of-use assets 142,253 154,652 Long-term available for sale marketable securities 1,002 8,647 Property, plant and equipment, net 199,786 221,150 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 53,741 55,427 Total long-term assets 418,352 459,127 Total assets $ 853,379 $ 867,653 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term bank credit $ 28,968 $ 12,523 Trade payables 84,505 81,369 Related parties and other loans 291 2,276 Short term legal settlements and loss contingencies 14,067 22,592 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 64,012 64,534 Total current liabilities 191,843 183,294 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term bank and other loans and financing liability of land from a related party 5,514 6,240 Legal settlements and loss contingencies long-term 22,303 20,859 Deferred tax liabilities, net 4,519 4,992 Long-term lease liabilities 122,374 143,324 Accrued severance pay 4,672 5,500 Long-term warranty provision 1,251 1,280 Total long-term liabilities 160,633 182,195 REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 7,978 7,869 EQUITY: Ordinary shares 371 371 Treasury shares - at cost (39,430 ) (39,430 ) Additional paid-in capital 163,171 161,929 Capital fund related to non-controlling interest (5,587 ) (5,587 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (11,418 ) (704 ) Retained earnings 385,818 377,716 Total equity 492,925 494,295 Total liabilities and equity $ 853,379 $ 867,653

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries Condensed consolidated statements of income Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ 180,727 $ 163,341 $ 531,437 $ 472,835 Cost of revenues 139,110 120,607 399,123 341,015 Gross profit 41,617 42,734 132,314 131,820 Operating expenses: Research and development 853 820 2,947 3,039 Sales and Marketing 23,821 21,261 72,080 63,131 General and administrative 13,187 12,162 39,735 37,099 Legal settlements and loss contingencies, net 601 (385 ) 1,059 4,464 Total operating expenses 38,462 33,858 115,821 107,733 Operating income 3,155 8,876 16,493 24,087 Finance expenses (income), net 4,307 2,403 (3,486 ) 165 Income before taxes (1,152 ) 6,473 19,979 23,922 Taxes on income (788 ) 603 2,457 2,730 Net income (loss) $ (364 ) $ 5,870 $ 17,522 $ 21,192 Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest (99 ) 78 (610 ) 651 Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ (463 ) $ 5,948 $ 16,912 $ 21,843 Basic net income (loss) per ordinary share (*) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.17 $ 0.49 $ 0.62 Diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share (*) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.17 $ 0.48 $ 0.62 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic income per ordinary share 34,493,599 34,463,460 34,485,587 34,472,016 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing diluted income per ordinary share 34,493,599 34,529,130 34,543,319 34,558,509

(*) The numerator for the calculation of net income per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, has been decreased by approximately $0.1 and $0.1 million, and $0.2 and $0.3 million respectively, to reflect the adjustment to redemption value associated with the redeemable non-controlling interest.

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries Selected Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows Nine months ended September 30, U.S. dollars in thousands 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 17,522 $ 21,192 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 27,223 26,491 Share-based compensation expense 1,243 1,387 Accrued severance pay, net (84 ) 70 Changes in deferred tax, net (4,001 ) (1,587 ) Capital (gain) loss 65 (3 ) Legal settlements and loss contingencies, net 1,060 4,464 Increase in trade receivables (10,810 ) (1,139 ) Decrease (increase) in other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,377 (12,349 ) Increase in inventories (50,098 ) (24,880 ) Increase in trade payables 3,305 13,843 Increase (decrease) in warranty provision (128 ) 8 Changes in right of use assets 10,533 (18,863 ) Changes in lease liabilities (19,663 ) 19,128 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net 193 304 Changes in Accrued interest related to Marketable Securities 44 25 Decrease in accrued expenses and other liabilities including related parties (2,073 ) (6,646 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (24,292 ) 21,445 Cash flows from investing activities: Net cash paid for acquisitions (2,245 ) - Repayment of assumed shareholders loan related to acquisition - (1,966 ) Repayment of contingent consideration related to acquisition - (1,780 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (12,771 ) (26,024 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 9 7 Maturity of (investment in) marketable securities 11,901 (927 ) Decrease (increase) in long term deposits 341 (150 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,765 ) (30,840 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividend paid (8,625 ) (7,234 ) Changes in short-term bank credits and long-term loans, including related parties 21,947 (11,096 ) Repayment of a financing leaseback related to Bar-Lev transaction (859 ) (981 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 12,463 (19,311 ) Effect of exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents (1,161 ) (492 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits (15,755 ) (29,198 ) Cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits at beginning of the period 74,315 114,248 Cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits at end of the period $ 58,560 $ 85,050 Non - cash investing: Changes in trade payables balances related to purchase of fixed assets (441 ) (737 )

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, U.S. dollars in thousands 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Gross profit to Adjusted Gross profit: Gross profit $ 41,617 $ 42,734 $ 132,314 $ 131,820 Share-based compensation expense (a) 79 72 228 214 Amortization of assets related to acquisitions 80 79 234 773 Adjusted Gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 41,776 $ 42,885 $ 132,777 $ 132,807

(a) Share-based compensation includes expenses related to stock options and restricted stock units granted to employees and directors of the Company.

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, U.S. dollars in thousands 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ (364 ) $ 5,870 $ 17,522 $ 21,192 Finance expenses (income), net 4,307 2,403 (3,486 ) 165 Taxes on income (788 ) 603 2,457 2,730 Depreciation and amortization 9,200 8,802 27,223 26,491 Legal settlements and loss contingencies, net (a) 602 (385 ) 1,060 4,464 Contingent consideration adjustment related to acquisition 57 - 57 284 Acquisition and integration related expenses - - 80 - Share-based compensation expense (b) 375 391 1,243 1,387 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 13,389 $ 17,684 $ 46,156 $ 56,713

(a) Consists primarily of legal settlements expenses and loss contingencies, net, related to product liability claims. (b) Share-based compensation includes expenses related to stock options and restricted stock units granted to employees and directors of the Company.

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of net income attributable to controlling interest to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest: Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ (463 ) $ 5,948 $ 16,912 $ 21,843 Legal settlements and loss contingencies, net (a) 602 (385 ) 1,060 4,464 Contingent consideration adjustment related to acquisition 57 - 57 284 Amortization of assets related to acquisitions, net of tax 548 502 1,548 1,889 Share-based compensation expense (b) 375 391 1,243 1,387 Acquisition and integration related expenses - - 80 - Non cash revaluation of lease liabilities (c) (796 ) 430 (10,203 ) (543 ) Total adjustments 786 938 (6,215 ) 7,481 Less tax on non-tax adjustments (d) 311 56 (764 ) 854 Total adjustments after tax 476 882 (5,451 ) 6,628 Adjusted net income attributable to controlling interest (Non-GAAP) $ 13 $ 6,830 $ 11,461 $ 28,471 Adjusted diluted EPS (e) $ 0.01 $ 0.20 $ 0.33 $ 0.82

(a) Consists primarily of legal settlements expenses and loss contingencies, net, related to product liability claims. (b) Share-based compensation includes expenses related to stock options and restricted stock units granted to employees and directors of the Company. (c) Exchange rate differences deriving from revaluation of lease contracts in accordance with FASB ASC 842. (d) Tax adjustments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, based on the effective tax rates. (e) In calculating adjusted diluted (Non-GAAP) EPS for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding excludes the effects of share-based compensation expense in accordance with FASB ASC 718.

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries Geographic breakdown of revenues by region Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, U.S. dollars in thousands 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) YoY % change YoY % change CCB YoY % change YoY % change CCB USA $ 87,623 $ 79,065 $ 265,899 $ 227,740 10.8 % 10.8 % 16.8 % 16.8 % Canada 23,607 22,479 72,704 62,204 5.0 % 8.7 % 16.9 % 19.8 % Latin America 1,470 1,485 3,517 3,084 -1.0 % -1.0 % 14.0 % 14.1 % America's 112,700 103,029 342,120 293,028 9.4 % 10.2 % 16.8 % 17.4 % Australia 31,204 29,215 86,938 87,984 6.8 % 14.6 % -1.2 % 6.1 % Asia 8,834 7,232 26,716 22,379 22.2 % 28.8 % 19.4 % 21.0 % APAC 40,038 36,447 113,654 110,363 9.9 % 17.4 % 3.0 % 9.2 % EMEA 17,004 14,106 48,054 42,676 20.5 % 41.1 % 12.6 % 25.8 % Israel 10,985 9,759 27,609 26,768 12.6 % 16.5 % 3.1 % 4.4 % Total Revenues $ 180,727 $ 163,341 $ 531,437 $ 472,835 10.6 % 14.9 % 12.4 % 15.5 %

