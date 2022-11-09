BiomX Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Continued Progress Enrolling Patients in Phase 1/2 Trial of BX004 for Treatment of Lung Infections in Cystic Fibrosis; Results from Part 1 of the Trial Now Expected in Q1 2023



Announced Publication in Cell of Research Demonstrating Proof-of-Concept Assessment of Orally Administered Phage Treatment in Preclinical Model of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Cash Runway Through at Least Mid-2024

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) ("BiomX" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage microbiome company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today reported financial results and provided a business update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"Despite encountering challenges early in the quarter in recruiting cystic fibrosis patients following the COVID-19 pandemic, we have recently put in place important mechanisms to accelerate screening and enrollment and are encouraged by the recent increased enrollment into BX004 that will impact both parts of the trial," said Jonathan Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of BiomX. "Based on these latest trends, we now anticipate that enrollment for Part 1 of the study will be complete by year-end. Factoring in a modest impact from the U.S. holiday season and the time required for data analysis following each patient's treatment period, we now expect to announce results from Part 1 of the trial in the first quarter of 2023, followed by results from Part 2 in the third quarter of 2023. We believe that we remain financially and operationally positioned to execute on our business plan with respect to our CF program, with cash runway anticipated to take us through at least mid-2024. We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders and look forward to providing our initial data from the CF program."

Clinical Program Updates

Cystic Fibrosis (BX004)

BiomX has dosed the first patients in the Company's Phase 1b/2a study evaluating BX004 for the treatment of chronic respiratory infections in patients with cystic fibrosis ("CF").

BX004 is being developed for the treatment of chronic respiratory infections caused by Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a main contributor to morbidity and mortality in patients with CF.

The Phase 1b/2a trial is composed of two parts. Part 1 of the study will evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, and microbiologic/clinical activity of BX004 in eight CF patients in a single ascending dose and multiple dose design, with results expected in the first quarter of 2023. Part 2 of the study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of BX004 in 24 CF patients randomized to a treatment or placebo cohort in a 2:1 ratio. Results from Part 2 are expected in the third quarter of 2023.

As previously announced, BiomX has received a Therapeutics Development Award of up to $5 million from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation ("CF Foundation"). The award is structured as an equity investment in which the CF Foundation has agreed to purchase up to $5 million of BiomX common stock across two separate tranches. The first tranche was received on December 21, 2021, with the CF Foundation making an initial equity investment of $3 million. Upon completion of all patient dosing in Part 1 of the Company's Phase 1b/2a study of BX004, BiomX would have the right to receive the second tranche of $2 million, also as an equity investment.

Atopic Dermatitis (BX005)

The Company is collaborating with Maruho Co. Ltd., a leading dermatology-focused pharmaceutical company in Japan, supporting a range of pre-clinical activities to move this program forward, and working on evaluating timelines for a clinical trial.

RECENT CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS

In August, the Company announced the publication of a scientific paper titled "Targeted suppression of human IBD-associated gut microbiota commensals by phage consortia for treatment of intestinal inflammation" in the journal, Cell. The research was conducted across several organizations, including BiomX and the Weizmann Institute of Science, and presents phage proof of concept in preclinical models of inflammatory bowel disease as well as highlights from the clinical study. The paper is available online at https://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(22)00850-9 .

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Cash balance , short-term deposits and restricted cash as of September 30, 2022, were $41.5 million, compared to $63.1 million as of December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to net cash used in operating activities. Based upon the Company's strategic focus on the CF program, the existing cash and cash equivalents are expected to be sufficient to fund the current operating plan until at least the middle of 2024.

as of September 30, 2022, were $41.5 million, compared to $63.1 million as of December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to net cash used in operating activities. Based upon the Company's strategic focus on the CF program, the existing cash and cash equivalents are expected to be sufficient to fund the current operating plan until at least the middle of 2024. Research and development expenses, net were $3.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $6.6 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease is primarily due to a decrease in salaries and related expenses and stock-based compensation expenses driven by a reduction in personnel, as part of the corporate restructuring the Company announced in May of this year, as well as pausing the development of BX003, the product candidate for the treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, pausing the development of the Company's colorectal cancer product candidate, and the discontinuation of the Company's product candidate for the treatment of acne, BX001. The decrease was partially offset by a decrease in grants from the Israel Innovation Authority.

were $3.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $6.6 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease is primarily due to a decrease in salaries and related expenses and stock-based compensation expenses driven by a reduction in personnel, as part of the corporate restructuring the Company announced in May of this year, as well as pausing the development of BX003, the product candidate for the treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, pausing the development of the Company's colorectal cancer product candidate, and the discontinuation of the Company's product candidate for the treatment of acne, BX001. The decrease was partially offset by a decrease in grants from the Israel Innovation Authority. General and administrative expenses were $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $2.8 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease is primarily due to a decrease in salaries and related expenses and stock-based compensation expenses due to a reduction in workforce.

were $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $2.8 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease is primarily due to a decrease in salaries and related expenses and stock-based compensation expenses due to a reduction in workforce. Net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $6.8 million, compared to $10 million for the same period in 2021.

for the third quarter of 2022 was $6.8 million, compared to $10 million for the same period in 2021. Net cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $21.9 million, compared to $18.5 million for the same period in 2021.

BIOMX INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(USD in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Note 2022 2021 2022 2021 Research and development expenses, net 3,536 6,608 13,049 16,102 Amortization of intangible assets 380 380 1,139 1,139 General and administrative expenses 2,633 2,845 7,471 8,436 Operating loss 6,549 9,833 21,659 25,677 Other income (52 ) - (52 ) - Interest expenses 555 172 1,504 172 Financial expenses (income), net (280 ) 16 (706 ) (96 ) Loss before tax 6,772 10,021 22,405 25,753 Tax expenses 8 10 26 16 Net loss 6,780 10,031 22,431 25,769 Basic and diluted loss per share of Common Stock 6 0.23 0.37 0.75 1.03 Weighted average number of shares of Common Stock outstanding, basic and diluted 29,907,812 27,077,903 29,812,542 25,120,037







BIOMX INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(USD in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



As of Note September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 37,067 62,099 Restricted cash 960 996 Short-term deposits 3,500 - Other current assets 1,003 3,543 Total current assets 42,530 66,638 Property and equipment, net 5,034 5,694 Intangible assets, net 382 1,519 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,955 4,139 Total non-current assets 9,371 11,352 51,901 77,990 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Trade accounts payable 1,781 2,795 Other accounts payable 2,023 5,453 Contract liability - 1,976 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 687 819 Current portion of long-term debt 4 2,989 - Total current liabilities 7,480 11,043 Non-current liabilities Contract liability 1,976 - Long-term debt, net of current portion 4 11,799 14,410 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 3,882 4,787 Other liabilities 206 215 Total non-current liabilities 17,863 19,412 Commitments and Contingencies 3 Stockholders' equity 5 Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; Authorized - 1,000,000 shares as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. No shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. - - Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; Authorized - 120,000,000 shares as of September 30, 2022 and 60,000,000 shares as of December 31, 2021. Issued - 29,982,282 shares as of September 30, 2022 and 29,753,238 shares as of December 31, 2021. Outstanding - 29,976,582 shares as of September 30, 2022 and 29,747,538 shares as of December 31, 2021. 2 2 Additional paid in capital 157,471 156,017 Accumulated deficit (130,915 ) (108,484 ) Total stockholders' equity 26,558 47,535 51,901 77,990

