Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2022) - The Good Flour Corp. (CSE: GFCO) (OTCQB: GFCOF) (FSE: 3KZ) ("GFCO") is pleased to announce that its Artisan Fried Chicken Mix and Artisan Fish Batter are now officially on the shelves of U.S. based Sprouts Farmers Market. Sprouts is one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, with nearly 380 stores in 23 states. GFCO products are available at all Sprouts locations across the United States. The products are available and located in the specialty meat and fish section of all Sprouts locations.

"I am very pleased at how quickly and efficiently GFCO was able to complete this national rollout with Sprouts Farmers Market. Our alt-wheat, gluten-free superfood blends, are now on store shelves at the specialty meat and fish counters at 380 Sprouts Farmers Market outlets. Our fried chicken and fish batter is now available for consumers looking to add a healthy, allergen-free product to their kitchen and daily cooking needs at home. The combination of GFCO's new automated production line, and its strategic partnerships with key US distributors, have made this rollout seamless. As we drive ahead with our focused and strategic growth plan, we are looking forward to expanding our offering of both our dry mix line and baked goods to consumers across the United States," stated Matthew Clayton, CEO of GFCO.

The products are described further below:

Artisan Fried Chicken Mix

Perfectly blended to fry up light and crispy every time. Simply use our gluten-free Artisan Fried Chicken Mix to bread your fried items or use the shake and bake method, whichever method is preferred. Made with simple ingredients including chickpea flour. Chickpea flour is a great alternative to refined wheat flour as it's lower in carbs and calories and has 2x more protein and 4x more fibre than wheat.

Artisan Fish Batter

GFCO's Artisan Fish Batter Mix is a hassle-free 'beer'-style batter recipe that will have folks cooking crispy fish and chips and crunchy onion rings with no guesswork or failed experiments. Just add water.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. This year Sprouts celebrates its 20th anniversary. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

About The Good Flour Corp.

GFCO's mission is to provide a gluten-free, allergen free, hassle-free all-purpose baking flour blend that allows individuals with gluten and other food allergies to enjoy life without giving up their favorite foods or settling for low-quality alternatives. GFCO also provides gluten and allergen free fried chicken batter, fish & chip batter, pizza & pasta mix, tempura batter, pancake and waffle blend, cake mix and pizza crusts.

For additional information on The Good Flour Corp. please refer to www.goodflour.co.

Company Contact

investors@goodflour.co

604-423-4400

