San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2022) - Hempacco Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco" or the "Company"), a hemp smokables company Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with hemp cigarettes, smoking paper, and alternatives to nicotine tobacco, announces it plans to exhibit at the MJBiz Conference and Expo in Las Vegas on November 16-18, 2022 in booth # 6500.

StickIt Labs Ltd, a fifty-percent owned entity of Hempacco, will accompany the team and introduce their new product line of cannabinoid sticks for smokables. The goal is to land master distributors for Hempacco's entire product lines including StickIt, The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables, Rick Ross' Hemp Hop Smokables and Wraps, and Cheech & Chong Smokables and Wraps.

Details of the 2022 MJBiz Conference and Expo:

Show Dates: November 16 - 18, 2022 Show Location: Las Vegas Convention Center | South Hall Show Times Wednesday and Thursday: 8 am - 6 pm PST Show Times Friday: 10 am - 3 pm PST Booth Number: 6500

Hempacco will hold private meetings with interested distributors, retailers, wholesalers, and buyers after the show at a daily hosted happy hour at their Westgate Hotel Suite. Distributors can contact the team at (775) 473-1201 for badges and RSVP for evening meetings on November 15, 16, and 17, 2022.

"We are eager to show the MJBiz public the new product we developed together with our partners at Hempacco. StickIt is a toothpick size product that is inserted into any type of cigarette to provide the smoker a functional experience with CBD, CBG, or other cannabinoids," said Eli Ben Harush, CEO of StickIt Labs Ltd. "StickIt can be inserted into any type of smokable including hemp cigarettes, CBD cigarettes, pre-rolls, herb cigarettes, spice cigarettes, and cannabis smokables," concluded Mr. Eli Ben Harush.

"Look for us and our new partner StickIt products at the MJBiz Conference. With this new joint venture, Hempacco will reach tobacco smokers and introduce them to CBD," stated Sandro Piancone, CEO of Hempacco. "Stickit will act as a bridge between tobacco and CBD cigarette smokers by introducing traditional smokers with the benefits of CBD," concluded Mr. Sandro Piancone.





About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco's operating segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables, hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticks Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Cheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross

About StickIt

StickIt, founded in 2019, has developed a cannabis stick reminiscent of a toothpick, allowing it to insert easily into any cigarette. The stick consists of a source extract of cannabis components, not oil-derived. It burns as fast as the cigarette and saves the cumbersome need to roll.

In early 2021, StickIt signed a distribution agreement to market the product in Spain in partnership with a CBS distribution network, with 5,000 points of sale and 20 trading sites. This agreement joins other existing contracts in England and Switzerland. StickIt has closed distribution contracts with over 30,000 points of sale.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) potential failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations that may impact our products and business; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

