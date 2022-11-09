DJ Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (WATU LN) Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Nov-2022 / 13:40 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 08-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 52.1726

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23911347

CODE: WATU LN

ISIN: FR0010527275

ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATU LN

