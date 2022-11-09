Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2022) - Horizon Petroleum Ltd. (TSXV: HPL.H) (the "Company" or "Horizon") is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held on November 7, 2022 and to introduce new members of the board of directors and management.

David Winter, CEO of Horizon, comments: "I am pleased to introduce the new Board members and management team to shareholders and look forward to working with them to build a profitable natural gas focused energy business in Poland and Europe. The team brings a great deal of international financial, operating and business experience gained in Europe and around the world."

The four (4) nominees listed below were elected to serve as a directors of the Company until the next Annual General Meeting or until their successors are duly elected or appointed subject to the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and the by-laws of the Company. The detailed results of the vote for all motions presented at the AGM are set out below:





As noted in the table above, the appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as the Company's independent auditors was approved along with fixing the number of directors of the Company at four and the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

Mr. Yogeshwar Sharma and Mr. Henry Wilson did not stand for re-election at the meeting. Mr. Sharma was a co-founder of the Company, and Mr. Wilson has served as a Director since 2017. David Winter, CEO of Horizon, on behalf of shareholders, stated:

"I would like to thank them both for their service to Horizon and its shareholders and for providing their guidance and advice to management as we have steered the Company through a difficult period over the last several years for the Company and the industry as a whole.

I would like to welcome Mr. Tan Shern Liang and Mr. Roger McMechan to the Board and Roger to the executive team. They both bring indispensable and extensive international, financial and operating experience and expertise in their fields to the Company as we continue to rebuild the company into a natural gas energy company focused in Europe."

The biographies of the members of Board below summarise the expertise and experience the directors bring to the Company:

Dr. Charle Gamba is currently a Co-Founder, Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canacol Energy Ltd. Dr. Gamba has over 30 years of international oil and gas experience, and has previously worked for Imperial Oil, Canadian Occidental Oil and Gas, Occidental Petroleum, and Alberta Energy Company in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, West Africa, Canada, and Latin America. He has served on the board of directors of several publicly listed and private oil and gas companies where he held positions on the ESG, audit, reserves, HSE and compensation committees. Dr. Gamba currently sits on the board of the Asociacion Colombiana de Petroleo and Naturgas, two industry groups that form upstream, midstream and downstream policy for the oil and gas industry in Colombia. Dr. Gamba holds a B.Sc., M.Sc. and PhD in Geology .

Roger McMechan has over 35 years of diverse experience in managing domestic and international oil and gas operations. He has held senior management positions for Petro Canada and Burlington Resources in North Africa and Canada; was the Executive Vice President and Director of Winstar Resources with operations in Canada, Tunisia, Hungary and Romania; the Chief Executive Officer and Director of Iskandar Energy, a private company that operated in Bulgaria, Georgia, Poland and Ukraine; and more recently was the Technical Director of Block Energy Plc with operations in the country of Georgia. Mr. McMechan received a BSc in Mechanical Engineering from University of Waterloo.

Tan Shern Liang has more than 30 years of experience in both the banking and investment industries. Mr. Tan is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of One Tree Partners, a licensed asset management firm in Singapore. One Tree Partners is one of the longest established fund management firms in Singapore. Over the years, One Tree Partners has invested in more than US$1bn worth of mining and commercial real estate deals across the region. Prior to founding One Tree Partners, Mr. Tan held increasingly senior management and executive roles at Citibank, UBS and Goldman Sachs in Singapore. Mr. Tan graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from the University of Michigan.

The Board of Directors has also confirmed the positions of the following officers of the Company who form the core of the leadership team of Horizon:

Dr. David Winter was confirmed by the Board as the Chief Executive Officer of Horizon. He is a co-founder and a Director of Canacol Energy Ltd. Previously, Dr. Winter was the Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Excelsior Energy Limited, an oil sands focused exploration company. Dr. Winter brings 37 years of international experience in a variety of technical, management and leadership roles living and working in Latin America, Middle East, Southeast Asia and the UK North Sea. His experience was gained working at British Petroleum, Sun Oil, Canadian Occidental (now CNOOC), Alberta Energy Company (now Ovintiv) where he was a member of the leadership team that grew its international business to over 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, Calvalley Petroleum and Excelsior Energy Limited. Dr. Winter holds a BSc (Hons) in Geology from the University a London, a MSc degree in Structural Geology from Imperial College, University of London and a PhD degree in Structural Geology from Edinburgh University .

Roger McMechan was appointed as the President and Chief Operating Officer of Horizon. His biography is outlined above.

Ian Habke was confirmed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Habke is a Chartered Accountant with over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. He has worked in finance management roles in multiple countries including Canada, the Middle East, the UK and Latin America. Ian has acquired significant knowledge in the areas of oil and gas operations, strategic planning and budgeting, cost control, financial reporting, M&A activities, tax planning, investors relations and supply management. His experience was gained in both junior and large companies including increasingly senior financial management roles with Nexen in the UK, Canada and Yemen. Mr. Habke completed his Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta.

About Horizon Petroleum Ltd.

Calgary-based Horizon is focused on the appraisal and development of oil & gas reserves in Europe. The Management and Board of Horizon consist of oil & gas professionals with significant international experience in the appraisal, development and exploration for oil and gas fields.

For further information about the Company, please contact:

Dr. David Winter

President & CEO

+1 403 619-2957

david.winter@horizon-petroleum.com

