Donnerstag, 10.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
14 Mal „Strong Buy“: Ungebrochen! – Nur noch 2 Cent bis zur „magischen“ Marke
WKN: A2PK7M ISIN: SE0012673291 Ticker-Symbol: MN2 
Frankfurt
09.11.22
08:43 Uhr
2,950 Euro
-0,040
-1,34 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
09.11.2022 | 14:34
Mentice AB: Mentice Receives Grant from Sweden's Innovation Agency to Improve Synthetic Image Generation

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice has received a 3 million SEK grant from the Swedish government agency for innovation, Vinnova, to improve realism in Mentice virtual reality software environment with a focus on synthetic image generation. Mentice will be a part of a joint European research project called the TASTI project, financed by Vinnova within the Eureka Xecs cluster.

"The work to be done in the scope of the TASTI project will further increase the realism of our solutions in several ways. It will not only improve our current products but will open doors to new applications, where our synthetic images are used to train medical AI algorithms, fully in line with Mentice ambitions to further enhance our position as the most innovative decision support solutions," says Henrik Storm, Chief Technology Officer at Mentice.

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Storm, Chief Technology Officer, Mentice
E-mail:?henrik.storm@mentice.com

