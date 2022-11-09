Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.11.2022
14 Mal „Strong Buy“: Ungebrochen! – Nur noch 2 Cent bis zur „magischen“ Marke
WKN: 851399 ISIN: US4592001014 Ticker-Symbol: IBM 
Tradegate
09.11.22
21:48 Uhr
137,00 Euro
-0,22
-0,16 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
IBM Unveils 400 Qubit-Plus Quantum Processor and Next-Generation IBM Quantum System Two

Company Outlines Path Towards Quantum-Centric Supercomputing with New Hardware, Software, and System Breakthroughs

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today kicked off the IBM Quantum Summit 2022, announcing new breakthrough advancements in quantum hardware and software and outlining its pioneering vision for quantum-centric supercomputing. The annual IBM Quantum Summit showcases the company's broad quantum ecosystem of clients, partners and developers and their continued progress to bring useful quantum computing to the world.

Dario Gil, Jay Gambetta and Jerry Chow holding the new 433 qubit 'IBM Osprey' processor

"The new 433 qubit 'Osprey' processor brings us a step closer to the point where quantum computers will be used to tackle previously unsolvable problems," said Dr. Darío Gil, Senior Vice President, IBM and Director of Research. "We are continuously scaling up and advancing our quantum technology across hardware, software and classical integration to meet the biggest challenges of our time, in conjunction with our partners and clients worldwide. This work will prove foundational for the coming era of quantum-centric supercomputing."

At the Summit, the company unveiled the following new developments:

  • 'IBM Osprey' - IBM's new 433-quantum bit (qubit) processor
    IBM Osprey has the largest qubit count of any IBM quantum processor, more than tripling the 127 qubits on the IBM Eagle processor unveiled in 2021. This processor has the potential to run complex quantum computations well beyond the computational capability of any classical computer. For reference, the number of classical bits that would be necessary to represent a state on the IBM Osprey processor far exceeds the total number of atoms in the known universe. For more about how IBM continues to improve the scale, quality, and speed of its quantum systems, read Quantum-Centric Supercomputing: Bringing the Next Wave of Computing to Life.
  • New quantum software addresses error correction and mitigation
    Addressing noise in quantum computers continues to be an important factor in adoption of this technology. To simplify this, IBM released a beta update to Qiskit Runtime, which now includes allowing a user to trade speed for reduced error count with a simple option in the API. By abstracting the complexities of these features into the software layer, it will make it easier for users to incorporate quantum computing into their workflows and speed up the development of quantum applications. For more details read Introducing new Qiskit Runtime capabilities - and how our clients are integrating them into their use cases.
  • IBM Quantum System Two update - IBM's next-generation quantum system
    As IBM Quantum systems scale up towards the stated goal of 4,000+ qubits by 2025 and beyond, they will go beyond the current capabilities of existing physical electronics. IBM updated the details of the new IBM Quantum System Two, a system designed to be modular and flexible, combining multiple processors into a single system with communication links. This system is targeted to be online by the end of 2023 and will be a building block of quantum-centric supercomputing - the next wave in quantum computing which scales by employing a modular architecture and quantum communication to increase its computational capacity, and which employs hybrid cloud middleware to seamlessly integrate quantum and classical workflows.

