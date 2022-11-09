StreamShark Introduces New Machine Learning Captions Feature to Help Enterprises Improve VOD Experiences

Automatic captioning improves accessibility and viewer comprehension

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / StreamShark , the secure and reliable enterprise video platform , recently launched a Machine Learning Captioning feature, which automatically adds captioning to pre-recorded videos within minutes.

Adding auxiliary aids like captioning into VODs makes video more accessible to all viewers, and also improves viewer comprehension.

StreamShark's new Machine Learning Captioning feature is deeply integrated with existing workflows on the StreamShark platform for rapid turnaround of AI based captions.

With the new StreamShark Machine Learning Captioning feature, users simply upload a video to the StreamShark platform and request captions. StreamShark's Machine Learning Captioning then automatically transcribes and adds in the captions to the video. Or, if the content is highly sensitive or higher-priority, a user can download the transcription text file, review and edit the captions, then upload the caption file for the video.

The new Machine Learning Captioning feature speeds up the process of captioning. For shorter videos, captions can be added in as little as five minutes. For longer, multi-hour videos, expect captions as quickly as thirty minutes after upload.

Additionally, the new Machine Learning Captioning feature offers two new functions, which make it a highly effective tool for large or international organizations seeking to maximize the impact of their enterprise video. The first function is that the ML supports the English language, in 7 different accents: American English, British English, Australian English, Indian English, Irish English, Scottish English, and Welsh English. This allows the Machining Learning Captioning feature to be tailored to the presenter's accent and transcribe the most accurate captions possible. While Machine Learning Captioning currently only supports the English language, StreamShark offers transcribed captions in multiple languages.

A second unique feature of StreamShark's Machine Learning Captioning feature is the option to create a customized library of vocabulary, to help improve the accuracy of the captions. This is especially useful for frequently used abbreviations, industry slang, or presenter names.

By adding in customizable words, names, and phrases, transcriptions can most accurately reflect correct spelling - fast. The customizable library functions also helps to improve comprehension for VOD viewers, and is especially helpful for internal meetings with a lot of stakeholders.

"Historically, video captioning has been a long, time-consuming, and tedious process completed by an expensive human captionist," said James Broberg, Founder & CEO, StreamShark. "With our new Machine Learning Captioning, organizations can receive and add transcriptions of their VOD within minutes. We're cutting costs and saving time, while ensuring video viewer comprehension and accessibility is at an all time high."

StreamShark's Machine Learning Captioning is the latest feature debuted by the company, as it continues to be the most trusted enterprise video platform in the industry.

StreamShark is used by the world's leading social media platforms, metaverse, and ecommerce organizations as a trusted Video on Demand and live event platform. StreamShark helps users efficiently and reliably manage their VODs with flexible content display options, pre-recorded "live" streams, and single sign-on and viewer management.

Learn more at https://streamshark.io/

Or email sales@streamshark.io to schedule a meeting with StreamShark to see how Machine Learning Captions can improve the viewer accessibility and comprehension of your recorded video presentations, meetings, and conferences.

ABOUT STREAMSHARK

StreamShark is the trusted video platform that helps the smartest enterprises scale their communication. Built on a foundation of security and redundancy at every stage, StreamShark offers an end-to-end live and on-demand video streaming service including remote management, engagement analytics and company branded video portals. IT, unified communications and marketing teams at companies with a global reach depend on StreamShark to deliver a reliable and high quality viewer experience. Video with confidence at streamshark.io.

Media Contact:

Anna Stevenson

York IE for StreamShark

anna@york.ie

SOURCE: StreamShark

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/723521/StreamShark-Introduces-New-Machine-Learning-Captions-Feature-to-Help-Enterprises-Improve-VOD-Experiences