

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former president Donald Trump has warned his potential rival Ron DeSantis not to run for the next U.S. presidential election.



Speaking to reporters traveling with him on his private plane, Trump said, 'I think if he runs he could hurt himself very badly. I think the base would not like it - I don't think it would be good for the party.'



The billionaire-turned politician threatened to reveal information about the Florida governor if he decides to run.



'If he did run, I will tell you things about him that won't be very flattering. I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.'



It comes a few days after Trump mocked DeSantis at a rally in Pennsylvania, calling him 'Ron DeSanctimonious.'



DeSantis rose to national prominence after getting elected as Florida governor in 2019. He swept the Florida gubernatorial in the mid-term polls Tuesday, making inroads into heavily Latino, historically Democratic regions, thus staking claim for a potential 2024 presidential bid.



He won a landslide victory by nearly 20 points over his Democrat rival.



Trump, who is a Florida resident, told reporters that he voted for DeSantis.



Speculation is warming up that both Trump and DeSantis have an eye for 2024 Republican nomination. Trump on Monday promised to make 'a big announcement' about running in U.S. presidential election at an event to be held at Mar-a-Lago on November 15.



