Donnerstag, 10.11.2022
14 Mal „Strong Buy": Ungebrochen! – Nur noch 2 Cent bis zur „magischen" Marke
WKN: A2AADU ISIN: SE0007871645 
09.11.22
08:01 Uhr
9,368 Euro
-0,470
-4,78 %
PR Newswire
09.11.2022 | 15:16
Kindred Group: Second instalment of dividend

VALLETTA, Malta, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Annual General Meeting on 13 May 2022 it was decided that the dividend of GBP 0.337 per share/SDR would be paid out in two equal instalments. The first payment was distributed on 20 May 2022. The following dates apply to the second instalment:

  • Ex-dividend date is 14 November 2022
  • Record date is 15 November 2022
  • Distribution by Euroclear Sweden AB on 18 November 2022

For accounting purposes, the rate of exchange to be used shall be the SEK-GBP rate prevalent on 14 November 2022.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Patrick Kortman, Director - Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +46 723 877 438

Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337

ir@kindredgroup.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3664315/1659885.pdf

Press release - Second instalment of dividend

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kindred-group-second-instalment-of-dividend-301673062.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
