Mittwoch, 09.11.2022
14 Mal „Strong Buy": Ungebrochen! – Nur noch 2 Cent bis zur „magischen" Marke
Anzeige

WKN: 658890 ISIN: GB0030329360 Ticker-Symbol: 5K2 
Frankfurt
09.11.22
09:32 Uhr
4,000 Euro
+0,060
+1,52 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
09.11.2022 | 15:40
WINCANTON PLC - Holding(s) in Company

WINCANTON PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, November 9

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0030329360

Issuer Name

WINCANTON PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States of America

4. Details of the shareholder

NameCity of registered officeCountry of registered office
JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

07-Nov-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

08-Nov-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached5.000038%0.015655%5.015693%6,246,736
Position of previous notification (if applicable)4.988949%0.014064%5.003013%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00303293606,227,2385.000038%
Sub Total 8.A6,227,2385.000038%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Cash settled Equity SwapN/AN/ACash19,4980.015655%
Sub Total 8.B219,4980.015655%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited5.000038%5.015693%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. (100%)
JPMorgan Asset Management International Limited (100%)
JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited (100%)

12. Date of Completion

08-Nov-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Hyderabad, India

© 2022 PR Newswire
