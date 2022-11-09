Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today announced the official opening of their new office at North Dock One, 91/92 North Wall Quay, Dublin.An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar T.D joined the Board and Executive leadership of Interactive Brokers Ireland Limited to celebrate the official opening of their new office in Dublin. Interactive Brokers established its Western European presence in Dublin in 2020 to serve the needs of European clients and support the company's rapid growth in this important market.

Interactive Brokers is a tech-oriented broker providing services to clients from all corners of the financial spectrum, from retail investors seeking a cost-efficient trading and investment platform through to multinational enterprises demanding cutting-edge technical services.

Kevin Keller, Chief Operating Officer at Interactive Brokers Ireland, said, ''Interactive Brokers initially chose Ireland due to the benefits of Ireland's EU membership, strong regulatory reputation, and ease of access to the European market. Throughout that process and into our first two years of business we have been incredibly impressed with the local financial services talent and pro-business environment. We currently employ more than 110 staff in Dublin, far more than originally anticipated, and remain confident that Ireland has the necessary talent to help drive our business forward. We are very thankful to our local partners, most notably the IDA, who have helped us operationalise our business locally. Interactive Brokers is excited to open our new office to support our long-term presence in Ireland. We look forward to further embedding ourselves in the Irish financial services community while growing our business in Ireland and across Western Europe.''

Welcoming the news An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, said, "Sincere congratulations to Interactive Brokers on the official opening of their new office in Dublin. A global company like this locating in Dublin and employing over 110 staff here is testament to the talented workforce in Ireland's International Financial Services Sector. I wish Interactive Brokers all the very best for the future."

Commenting on the announcement Mary Buckley, Interim CEO, IDA Ireland, said, ''Ireland, given its vibrant international financial services environment, has proven to be an excellent location for Interactive Brokers and this move to new offices signals the company's ongoing commitment to its operations here. I wish the team continued success."

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. For the fifth consecutive year, Barron's ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its March 25, 2022, Best Online Brokers Review.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005102/en/

Contacts:

For Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.

Media: Katherine Ewert, media@ibkr.com