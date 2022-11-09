Banxa Holdings: Trade Cessation Status and Business Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV:BNXA) (OTCQX:BNXAF) (FSE:AC00) ("Banxa" or the "Company") provides further information on reasons for delayed lodgement of audited financial results for the financial year 2022 which has resulted in a trade cessation.

Banxa has experienced a year of significant growth in terms of transaction volumes and order processing which ultimately led to the business growing at a rate that put a strain on its financial systems and processes. This has required additional audit verification and the requirement for proper application of IFRS accounting standards as specifically related to on-ramping transactions.

Additionally, delays related to the Company's controls and use of its liquidity providers (digital currency exchanges) that are not SOC-compliant have resulted in the need for additional verifications. Banxa is currently reviewing moving liquidity and wallet services to SOC-compliant platforms which would improve future audit processes.

The Company's board and management are disappointed with the delays. It is the Company's intention to resolve the matter promptly.

CFO Update

Group CFO, Shyamal Deo is no longer with the Company. The Company is currently interviewing for his replacement.

Business Update

The general operations of the Company have not been affected and continue to see solid progress across the business. Some highlights include:

Successfully partnered with global electronics brand LG Electronics to allow eligible customers to purchase NFT's directly through their smart televisions;

to allow eligible customers to purchase NFT's directly through their smart televisions; Signed and currently integrating two major global partners in the Web3 space . Further detail will be provided in the next business update;

. Further detail will be provided in the next business update; Successfully identified and generated additional revenue streams that directly contribute to the gross margin including paid integrations of Banxa's on/off ramps and paid listings of partners' tokens;

that directly contribute to the gross margin including paid integrations of Banxa's on/off ramps and paid listings of partners' tokens; Granted a total of 10 Money Transmitter Licences in the USA (with more expected over the coming months); and

(with more expected over the coming months); and Clear line of sight to profitability in the financial year 2023 (ending June 2023).

Update on FTX situation

The Company has received queries from its partners and investors regarding the FTX situation currently unfolding. Banxa has no direct exposure to FTX and/or Alameda (Alameda being a related entity to FTX). Banxa does not hold assets with FTX or Alamedia, hold any FTX native tokens (e.g. FTT) or generate any revenue from customers of FTX. Banxa's business model is such that it doesn't hold any cryptocurrency on behalf of customers.

Webinar:

The Company will be running a webinar to discuss the Trade Cessation and other general business.

Details are as follows:

Thursday, November 10th, 2022

3pm EST / 12pm PST

Webinar Registration:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HGT30oU0Rq--43di7P_Q8w

