Longi, JA Solar and Yingli have agreed to collectively supply 1.05 GW of solar panels to China Southern Power Grid, while Daqo New Energy has secured board for a planned $700 million share repurchase program.Longi, JA Solar and Yingli won contracts to supply 1.05 GW of PV modules to China Southern Power Grid. The state-owned utility released the results of its second module procurement tender on its website. The companies each won 350 MW contracts, totaling 1.05 GW. Daqo New Energy said its board of directors has approved a $700 million share repurchase program, effective from Nov. 7, 2022, to ...

