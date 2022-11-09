Strategic Equity Capital Plc - AGM Statement

To: PR Newswire

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date:9 November 2022

Result of Annual General Meeting

Strategic Equity Capital plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 9 November 2022 all 12 resolutions proposed were duly passed.

A copy of the resolutions concerning special business passed at the Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

