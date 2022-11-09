Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
14 Mal „Strong Buy“: Ungebrochen! – Nur noch 2 Cent bis zur „magischen“ Marke
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.11.2022 | 17:40
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - AGM Statement

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - AGM Statement

PR Newswire

London, November 9

To: PR Newswire

From: Strategic Equity Capital plc

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date:9 November 2022

Result of Annual General Meeting

Strategic Equity Capital plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 9 November 2022 all 12 resolutions proposed were duly passed.

A copy of the resolutions concerning special business passed at the Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited (Secretary) 0131 378 0500

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.