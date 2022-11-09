Regulatory News:

Axway (Paris:AXW):

Event Date Publication Meeting 2022 Full Year Results Wednesday, February 22, 2023 Press Release (after market closing) Virtual Analyst Conference 6:30 p.m. (UTC+1) 2022 Universal Registration Document Friday, March 24, 2023 AMF Filing Publication 2023 1st Quarter Revenue Thursday, April 27, 2023 Press Release (before market opening) 2023 Annual General meeting Thursday, May 11, 2023 Shareholders' meeting (time to be confirmed) Etoile Business Center Paris 2023 Half Year Results Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Press Release (after market closing) Virtual Analyst Conference 6:30 p.m. (UTC+2) 2023 3rd Quarter Revenue Thursday, October 26, 2023 Press Release (before market opening)

The quiet period is 30 calendar days prior to the publication of Full-Year and Half-Year Results, and 15 calendar days prior to the publication of Quarter Revenue.

The most recent version of Axway's financial calendar is available at any time in the "Calendar" section of the Axway Investor Relations website: https://investors.axway.com/en/calendar-publications/calendar

All information relating to Axway's Shareholders' Meetings is available in the dedicated section of the Axway Investor Relations website: https://investors.axway.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/shareholders-meeting

Disclaimer

This document is a translation into English of an original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

About Axway

Axway enables enterprises to securely open everything by integrating and moving data across a complex world of new and old technologies. Axway's API-driven B2B integration and MFT software, refined over 20 years, complements Axway Amplify, an open API management platform that makes APIs easier to discover and reuse across multiple teams, vendors, and cloud environments. Axway has helped over 11,000 businesses unlock the full value of their existing digital ecosystems to create brilliant experiences, innovate new services, and reach new markets. Learn more at axway.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005840/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations: Arthur Carli +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65 acarli@axway.com

Press Relations: Sylvie Podetti +33 (0)1 47 17 22 40 spodetti@axway.com