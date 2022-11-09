GameSquare Esports Inc.: GameSquare Esports Announces Complexity Gaming Has Joined the Halo Championship Series as a Partner Team

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE:GSQ)(OTCQB:GMSQF)(FRA:29Q1) ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Complexity Gaming ("Complexity") has joined the Halo Championship Series ("HCS") as a partner team. HCS is Microsoft's official Halo esport league where the best Halo players from around the world compete. Joining the HCS provides new revenue generating opportunities that are only provided to partner teams through the release of exclusive content, digital goods, merchandise collaborations and hosting of HCS events within the popular Halo Infinite game, published by Xbox Game Studios. Joining HCS immediately expands Complexity's reach within the international Halo community adding to Complexity's audience of more than 105 million, one of the largest in gaming and esports.

"Halo is a historic franchise with a highly engaged global fanbase that adds to Complexity's large following, which has grown tenfold in the past 18 months," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "Growing our audience through authentic and engaging opportunities like the Halo Championship Series is helping us to connect more brands with gaming and esports fans. Competition is at the core of Complexity. Our teams and content creators are reaching more people than ever before, and brands are taking notice. We are proud to have been selected to join HCS and we are excited by the many opportunities that are available to partner teams."

"I am excited that Complexity Gaming is joining the Halo Championship Series as a partner team," said Tahir "Tashi" Hasandjekic, Halo Esports Lead, Microsoft. "HCS is building a sustainable ecosystem with esports organizations that have a strong track record and have proven past performance. Complexity Gaming has been in esports for nearly twenty years and has a rich history of managing and supporting their players, teams, and the gaming community."

Joining the HCS provides Complexity more opportunities to strengthen and grow its connection to Halo fans and the gaming community. As a partner team, Complexity will be invited to play at premiere HCS competitions and is expected to benefit from league revenue sharing. As a leading esports and gaming organization, Complexity will create on-site activations at marquee tournaments and events, host Halo Infinite competitions, and develop innovative in-game branding and digital goods. As part of the GameSquare family of companies, Complexity benefits from the vertically integrated platform that is unique within gaming and esports and provides unparalleled access to creative agencies, content production, merchandise design, and a media and content creator network that reaches more than 220 million people.

About GameSquare Esports Inc.

GameSquare Esports Inc. is a vertically integrated, international digital media and entertainment company enabling global brands to connect and interact with gaming and esports fans. GameSquare owns a portfolio of companies including Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency serving the UK, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA., Cut+Sew (Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency based in Los Angeles, USA, Complexity Gaming, a leading esports organization operating in the United States, Fourth Frame Studios, a multidisciplinary creative production studio, and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

