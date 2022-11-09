Anzeige
Freitag, 11.11.2022
WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
11.11.22
08:11 Uhr
4,080 Euro
+0,120
+3,03 %
PR Newswire
09.11.2022 | 19:40
256 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 9

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

9 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 9 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 80,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 353.0566 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 356 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 350 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 14,526,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 231,564,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 9 November 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1862353.00 08:14:3400062033484TRLO0LSE
60353.00 08:14:3400062033485TRLO0LSE
346353.00 08:14:3400062033486TRLO0LSE
177352.00 08:14:3400062033487TRLO0LSE
417352.00 08:14:3400062033488TRLO0LSE
1662352.00 08:14:4000062033498TRLO0LSE
2382350.50 08:40:1600062034495TRLO0LSE
2036350.00 08:51:1400062034810TRLO0LSE
1996350.50 09:14:1000062035773TRLO0LSE
1885350.50 09:23:1000062036145TRLO0LSE
191350.50 09:23:1000062036146TRLO0LSE
2423353.50 10:28:3100062038926TRLO0LSE
369353.00 10:30:3600062038979TRLO0LSE
598353.50 10:35:4000062039114TRLO0LSE
1475353.50 10:35:4000062039115TRLO0LSE
196353.50 10:55:4000062039637TRLO0LSE
1851353.50 10:55:4000062039638TRLO0LSE
2109355.00 11:20:1000062040596TRLO0LSE
2355.00 11:21:3300062040673TRLO0LSE
2290355.00 11:21:4500062040674TRLO0LSE
101354.50 11:31:1500062041004TRLO0LSE
269354.50 11:34:3300062041172TRLO0LSE
645354.50 11:37:0900062041324TRLO0LSE
332354.50 11:37:0900062041325TRLO0LSE
258354.50 11:37:0900062041326TRLO0LSE
390354.50 11:37:1000062041328TRLO0LSE
1823354.50 11:37:1000062041329TRLO0LSE
262354.50 11:37:1000062041330TRLO0LSE
1989354.00 11:45:2700062041986TRLO0LSE
290353.50 12:03:5400062042676TRLO0LSE
2093353.50 12:03:5400062042677TRLO0LSE
378353.00 12:19:2500062043089TRLO0LSE
1000353.00 12:19:2500062043090TRLO0LSE
500353.00 12:19:2500062043091TRLO0LSE
119353.00 12:19:2500062043092TRLO0LSE
272353.00 12:19:2500062043093TRLO0LSE
669352.50 12:58:5200062043820TRLO0LSE
999352.50 12:58:5200062043821TRLO0LSE
691352.50 12:58:5200062043822TRLO0LSE
2403352.00 12:59:0100062043824TRLO0LSE
1686351.50 13:04:4700062043981TRLO0LSE
734351.50 13:04:4700062043982TRLO0LSE
1186351.00 14:12:0600062045734TRLO0LSE
1266351.00 14:12:0600062045735TRLO0LSE
44351.50 14:21:0900062045890TRLO0LSE
321351.50 14:28:3300062046157TRLO0LSE
2447352.00 14:31:4900062046305TRLO0LSE
978352.00 14:31:4900062046306TRLO0LSE
819351.50 14:31:4900062046307TRLO0LSE
227351.50 14:31:4900062046308TRLO0LSE
500351.50 14:31:4900062046309TRLO0LSE
500351.50 14:31:4900062046310TRLO0LSE
364351.50 14:31:4900062046311TRLO0LSE
76351.00 14:32:3000062046445TRLO0LSE
350351.00 14:32:3000062046446TRLO0LSE
30351.00 14:32:5500062046469TRLO0LSE
32351.00 14:33:2000062046496TRLO0LSE
18351.00 14:33:3300062046519TRLO0LSE
40351.00 14:34:0600062046531TRLO0LSE
27351.00 14:34:2800062046542TRLO0LSE
15351.00 14:34:4100062046580TRLO0LSE
45351.00 14:35:1400062046595TRLO0LSE
15351.00 14:35:2800062046611TRLO0LSE
33351.00 14:36:2700062046649TRLO0LSE
400351.00 14:36:2700062046650TRLO0LSE
27351.00 14:36:4700062046673TRLO0LSE
1291351.50 14:48:5700062047243TRLO0LSE
552352.00 14:48:5700062047244TRLO0LSE
1601352.00 14:48:5700062047245TRLO0LSE
2354.00 15:09:3500062048464TRLO0LSE
706354.00 15:19:1000062048936TRLO0LSE
2000354.00 15:34:0400062049673TRLO0LSE
1500354.00 15:34:0400062049674TRLO0LSE
2500354.00 15:34:0400062049675TRLO0LSE
617354.00 15:34:0400062049676TRLO0LSE
442354.00 15:34:0400062049677TRLO0LSE
1000354.00 15:34:0400062049678TRLO0LSE
972354.00 15:34:0400062049679TRLO0LSE
76354.00 15:34:0400062049680TRLO0LSE
3354.00 15:34:0400062049681TRLO0LSE
3184354.00 15:34:0400062049682TRLO0LSE
2349353.50 15:54:4200062050838TRLO0LSE
2372353.50 15:54:4200062050839TRLO0LSE
145356.00 16:13:4800062051901TRLO0LSE
500356.00 16:13:4800062051902TRLO0LSE
594356.00 16:13:4800062051903TRLO0LSE
72356.00 16:13:4800062051904TRLO0LSE
1079356.00 16:13:4800062051905TRLO0LSE
240355.50 16:15:3000062052004TRLO0LSE
1895355.50 16:15:3000062052005TRLO0LSE
2318355.50 16:15:3000062052006TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
