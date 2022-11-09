Atomera, Inc: Atomera Provides Third Quarter 2022 Results

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022.
Recent Company Highlights
- Customer results validate that MST provides unique benefits in More-than-Moore technologies
- Atomera reveals MST advantages for use in leading-edge process technologies
- Ends quarter in solid financial position to take advantage of favorable industry dynamics
Management Commentary
"Progress with customers and R&D efforts continue to build on the momentum generated in the first half of 2022," said Scott Bibaud, President and CEO. "The semiconductor industry's current slowdown provides a fertile environment for adoption of MST as customers seek out ways to gain competitive advantage through lower product costs, higher yield and better performance, from legacy nodes through the bleeding edge. Atomera is actively working with customers on concrete plans to bring MST from the lab to the fab."
Financial Results
The Company incurred a net loss of ($4.6) million, or ($0.20) per basic and diluted share in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of ($4.2) million, or ($0.19) per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the third quarter of 2022 was a loss of ($3.7) million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($3.4) million in the third quarter of 2021.
The Company had $23.3 million in cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30, 2022, compared to $28.7 million as of December 31, 2021.
The total number of shares outstanding was 23.9 million as of Sept 30, 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 Results Webinar
Atomera will host a live video webinar today to discuss its financial results and recent progress.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Webcast: Accessible at https://ir.atomera.com
Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the unaudited results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, in this press release, Atomera presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and eliminating the impacts of interest, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation. Our definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to the definitions of similarly-titled measures used by other companies. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. This metric is used as part of the Company's internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A table reconciling this measure to the comparable GAAP measure is available in the accompanying financial tables below.
About Atomera Incorporated
Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com
Safe Harbor
This press release contains forwardlooking statements concerning Atomera Incorporated, including statements regarding the prospects for the semiconductor industry generally and the ability of our MST technology to significantly improve semiconductor performance. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) the fact that, to date, we have only recognized minimal engineering services and licensing revenues and we have not yet commenced principal revenue producing operations or entered into a definitive royalty-based manufacturing and distribution license agreement with regard to our MST technology, thus subjecting us to all of the risks inherent in an early-stage enterprise; (2) risks related to our ability to successfully complete the milestones in our joint development agreements or, even if successfully completed, to reach a commercial distribution license with our JDA customers; (3) risks related to our ability to advance the licensing arrangements with our initial integration licensees to royalty-based manufacturing and distribution licenses or our ability to add other licensees; (4) risks related to our ability to raise sufficient capital, as and when needed, to pursue the further development, licensing and commercialization of our MST technology; (5) our ability to protect our proprietary technology, trade secrets and know-how and (6) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 15, 2022. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forwardlooking statements. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.
-- Financial Tables Follow --
Atomera Incorporated
Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share data)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|23,287
|$
|21,838
|$
|28,699
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|597
|650
|309
Total current assets
|23,884
|22,488
|29,008
Property and equipment, net
|164
|176
|196
Long-term prepaid maintenance and supplies
|91
|91
|91
Security deposit
|14
|14
|14
Operating lease right-of-use asset
|751
|801
|900
Financing lease right-of-use-asset
|4,455
|5,212
|5,851
Total assets
|$
|29,359
|$
|28,782
|$
|36,060
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
|$
|524
|$
|434
|$
|338
Accrued expenses
|205
|213
|203
Accrued payroll related expenses
|794
|510
|601
Current operating lease liability
|245
|243
|216
Current financing lease liability
|1,043
|1,395
|1,395
Deferred revenue
|1
|-
|-
Total current liabilities
|2,812
|2,795
|2,753
Long-term operating lease liability
|614
|658
|768
Long-term financing lease liability
|3,254
|3,579
|4,158
Total liabilities
|6,680
|7,032
|7,679
Commitments and contingencies
|-
|-
|-
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock $0.001 par value, authorized 2,500 shares; none issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
|-
|-
|--
Common stock: $0.001 par value, authorized 47,500 shares; 23,854, 23,457 and 23,207 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively;
|24
|23
|23
Additional paid-in capital
|201,678
|196,148
|194,212
Accumulated deficit
|(179,023
|)
|(174,421
|)
|(165,854
|)
Total stockholders' equity
|22,679
|21,750
|28,381
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|29,359
|$
|27,782
|$
|36,060
Atomera Incorporated
Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Revenue
|$
|2
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|377
|$
|400
|Cost of revenue
|-
|-
|-
|81
|-
|Gross margin
|2
|-
|-
|296
|400
|Operating expenses
|Research and development
|2,743
|2,433
|2,232
|7,515
|6,530
|General and administrative
|1,567
|1,667
|1,637
|4,882
|4,656
|Selling and marketing
|347
|347
|267
|1,019
|670
|Total operating expenses
|4,657
|4,447
|4,136
|13,416
|11,856
|Loss from operations
|(4,655)
|(4,447)
|(4,136)
|(13,120)
|(11,456)
|Other income (expense)
|Interest income
|113
|35
|2
|151
|7
|Interest expense
|(60)
|(69)
|(52)
|(200)
|(52)
|Total other income (expense), net
|53
|(34)
|(50)
|(49)
|(45)
|Net loss before income taxes
|(4,602)
|(4,481)
|(4,186)
|(13,169)
|(11,501)
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|-
|17
|-
|48
|Net loss
|$
|(4,602)
|$
|(4,481)
|$
|(4,203)
|$
|(13,169)
|$
|(11,549)
|Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.20)
|$
|(0.20)
|$
|(0.19)
|$
|(0.57)
|$
|(0.52)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|23,294
|22,936
|22,629
|23,029
|22,405
Atomera Incorporated
Reconciliation to Non-GAAP EBITDA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net loss (GAAP)
|$
|(4,602)
|$
|(4,481)
|$
|(4,203)
|$
|(13,169)
|$
|(11,549)
|Depreciation and amortization
|19
|19
|21
|58
|47
|Stock-based compensation
|889
|859
|756
|2,474
|2,334
|Interest income
|(113)
|(35)
|(2)
|(151)
|(7)
|Interest expense
|60
|69
|52
|200
|52
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|-
|17
|-
|48
|Net loss non-GAAP EBITDA
|$
|(3,747)
|$
|(3,569)
|$
|(3,359)
|$
|(10,588)
|$
|(9,075)
