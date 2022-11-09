

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Thursday release October data for new yuan loans, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



New loans are forecast at CNY800 billion, down from CNY2.470 trillion in September. The M2 money supply is expected to ease to 12 percent on year from 12.1 percent in the previous month, while outstanding loan growth is seen steady at 11.2 percent.



Australia will provide November numbers for its inflation forecast; in October, consumer prices were seen higher by an annual 5.4 percent.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de