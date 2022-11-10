Renewi plc: Half-year report -5

DJ Renewi plc: Half-year report

10 November 2022

strong first half PERFORMANCE, WITH good STRATEGIC progress

Renewi plc (LSE: RWI), the leading European waste-to-product business, announces its results for the six months ended 30 September 2022.

Financial Highlights

-- Underlying EBIT1 increased 16% to EUR75.2m (2021: EUR64.7m), on revenue up 4% to EUR952m (2021: EUR916m)

-- EBIT margin increased to 7.9% (2021: 7.1%) supported by good margins in the Commercial and Specialitiesdivisions

-- Underlying EBITDA1 increased to EUR131.9m (2021: EUR126.6m)

-- Statutory profit of EUR53.4m (2021: EUR36.5m) as a result of increased EBIT and a net exceptional profit* ofEUR10m

-- Core net debt# increased to EUR388m (March 2022: EUR303m), reflecting the initial debt impact of EUR66m for theParo acquisition and EUR16m of innovation capital investments. Net debt to EBITDA of 1.7x (March 2022: 1.4x) in linewith expectations

-- Main drivers of first half result included strong operational performance, balancing volume pressure withcost control, and margin management by passing inflation through to customers. Higher recyclate prices in Q1 andcertain favourable one-off items supported the performance

Strategic Highlights

-- Commercial Netherlands completed the acquisition of the Paro C&D business in Amsterdam in August. Siterationalisation and integration are now underway

-- Renewi's first advanced sorting line in Ghent has been built and is expected to be commissioned in H2FY23, to allow our customers to be compliant with Vlarema 8 legislation which bans recyclable materials from beingincinerated

-- Good progress on committed EUR100m+ circular innovation investments with EUR45m deployed to date

-- Both regulation and societal pressure continue to increase demand for recycled materials and to divertmore waste from landfill and incineration to recycling

-- Recycling rate increased to 68.4% (March 2022: 67.2%)

-- Renewi 2.0 programme and Mineralz & Water recovery plan remain on track

Outlook

-- We are mindful of the current challenging macroeconomic outlook with continuing inflationary costpressures, the movement of recyclate prices to normalised levels and ongoing pressure on volumes in the near-term.Accordingly, management's expectations for the full year are unchanged despite a stronger than anticipated firsthalf performance

-- In the medium-term we are committed to protecting our margins, offsetting inflation with price,countering volume pressure with strong cost control and benefitting from the Group's proven resilience. We remainon track to deliver the remaining EUR40m+ from the identified value drivers

-- In the longer-term we remain confident that, with regulation driving increasing demand for recycledmaterials, Renewi is well positioned for growth in its markets and to serve customers profitably as the circulareconomy develops and the market for low carbon secondary materials evolves

1The definition and rationale for the use of non-IFRS measures are included in note 18.

*Including discount rate changes following central bank rate increases and inflationary impacts on long-term contracts.

Core net debt used for banking leverage calculations excludes the impact of IFRS 16 lease liabilities and UK PPP net debt.

Otto de Bont, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We delivered a strong performance in the first half of FY23, ahead of our expectations. Our focus on pricing and cost control, together with high demand for recyclates, resulted in good profitability. Revenue was up 4% as a result of price increases more than offsetting lower volumes for inbound waste.

"Our strategy to grow our leading position as a waste-to-product company is proving to be increasingly relevant with a significant number of attractive investment opportunities. Strategy execution is progressing well across our three value drivers. We increased our market share with the completion of our acquisition of Paro. We recycled more of our incoming waste with the continued investment in circular innovations, we progressed on our journey to digitise our company with the Renewi 2.0 programme, and our Mineralz & Water recovery continues. Together these programmes will deliver an additional EUR10m of EBIT this year and are on track to deliver their full potential.

"While the Board remains suitably cautious about the challenging macroeconomic outlook in the short term, we are confident the fundamentals of our business will allow us to grow in the medium and longer term. Waste volumes have historically been resilient through cycles and the ongoing transition to increased recycling, driven by legislation, societal pressure and innovation, will continue to support our business model.

Results

Sep 22 Sep 21# % change UNDERLYING NON-STATUTORY Revenue EUR952.0m EUR915.6m +4% Underlying EBITDA1 EUR131.9m EUR126.6m +4% Underlying EBIT1 EUR75.2m EUR64.7m +16% Underlying profit before tax1 EUR61.6m EUR51.3m +20% Underlying EPS1 (cents per share) 56c 48c +17% Adjusted free cash flow1 EUR21.8m EUR27.6m Free cash flow1 EUR4.1m EUR15.9m Core net debt* EUR387.7m EUR336.0m STATUTORY Revenue EUR952.0m EUR915.6m Operating profit EUR83.6m EUR57.4m Profit before tax EUR71.6m EUR43.9m Profit for the period EUR53.4m EUR36.5m Basic EPS (cents per share) 66c 45c Cash flow from operating activities EUR82.3m EUR73.8m Total net debt* EUR696.4m EUR648.4m

1 The definition and rationale for the use of non-IFRS measures are included in note 18.

# Certain September 2021 values have been adjusted to reflect a prior year adjustment as referred to in note 2.

* Core net debt used for banking leverage calculations excludes the impact of IFRS 16 lease liabilities and UK PPP net debt.

Chief Executive Officer's Statement

Overview

Renewi delivered a strong performance in the first half of FY23, ahead of our expectations. Our focus on pricing and cost control, together with high demand for recyclates, resulted in good profitability. Revenue increased 4% as a result of price increases, more than offsetting lower volumes for inbound waste.

Our three value drivers - our innovation pipeline, the recovery of earnings at Mineralz & Water and the Renewi 2.0 programme - will deliver significant additional earnings over the next two years and beyond.

Our business model is essential to enable advanced economies to transition towards circularity and consequently achieve carbon reduction targets. We continue to see positive structural growth drivers, as Dutch and Belgian regional governments progressively tax carbon emitters, incentivise recycling over incineration, and promote the use of secondary materials. We therefore expect to see long-term accretive growth opportunities across our markets as we continue to assist our customers both to recycle more and to use our high-quality secondary materials.

Group financial performance

Group Summary Revenue Underlying EBIT Sep 22 Sep 21 Variance Sep 22 Sep 21 Variance EURm EURm % EURm EURm % Commercial Waste 694.4 670.6 4% 68.4 64.7 6% Mineralz & Water 93.3 93.6 0% 2.6 4.0 -35% Specialities 186.3 168.0 11% 11.3 1.7 >100% Group central services - - (7.1) (5.7) -25% Inter-segment revenue (22.0) (16.6) - - Total 952.0 915.6 4% 75.2 64.7 16%

The underlying figures above are reconciled to statutory measures in note 3 in the consolidated financial statements. September 2021 underlying EBIT for Group central services has been adjusted to reflect a prior year adjustment as referred to in note 2.

Group revenue was up by 4% to EUR952m and underlying EBIT increased by 16% to EUR75.2m. Underlying EBIT grew despite lower volumes, supported by ongoing cost initiatives, net price gains which offset inflation and favourable one-off items in the current year relative to adverse items in the prior year. Underlying profit before tax increased by 20% to EUR61.6m. Underlying earnings per share increased by 17% to 56 cents (2021: 48 cents). The Group statutory profit after tax, including all non-trading and exceptional items was EUR53.4m.

The business delivered a positive adjusted free cash flow of EUR21.8m (2021: EUR27.6m). There was a total cash outflow of EUR80.5m (2021: EUR1.9m) driven by the Paro acquisition. As anticipated, core net debt to EBITDA increased to 1.7x at 30 September 2022, an increase from 1.4x at the end of March 2022 following investment in acquisitions and the innovation portfolio.

Commercial Waste Revenue Underlying EBITDA Underlying EBIT Sep 22 Sep 21 Sep 22 Sep 21 Sep 22 Sep 21 Netherlands Commercial 459.7 442.3 65.7 71.1 40.3 43.2 Belgium Commercial 236.3 228.9 42.8 38.1 28.1 21.5 Intra-segment revenue (1.6) (0.6) - - - - Total (EURm) 694.4 670.6 108.5 109.2 68.4 64.7 Period on period variance % Netherlands Commercial 4% -8% -7% Belgium Commercial 3% 12% 31% Total 4% -1% 6% Return on Underlying Underlying operating assets EBITDA margin EBIT margin Sep 22 Sep 21 Sep 22 Sep 21 Sep 22 Sep 21 Netherlands Commercial 25.5% 22.6% 14.3% 16.1% 8.8% 9.8% Belgium Commercial 51.8% 38.5% 18.1% 16.6% 11.9% 9.4% Total 31.1% 26.0% 15.6% 16.3% 9.9% 9.6%

The return on operating assets for Belgium excludes all landfill related provisions. The underlying figures above are reconciled to statutory measures in notes 3 and 18 in the consolidated financial statements.

The Commercial Division increased revenues by 4% to EUR694m and underlying EBIT by 6% to EUR68.4m, representing an EBIT margin of 9.9%. Return on operating assets remained strongly accretive at 31%.

In the Netherlands, revenue increased by 4% to EUR459.7m with underlying EBIT declining by 7% to EUR40.3m. Volumes were 7% lower than the prior year, with higher commercial volumes offset by lower volumes in C&D, bulky and green waste. Inbound revenues were relatively flat and outbound revenues increased by 22%, reflecting the strength of recyclate prices, particularly in the first quarter. Since then, paper/cardboard and ferrous metal prices have reduced, whilst wood prices have significantly increased. Inflationary increases have been mitigated by the annual price increases and the increased benefits from recyclates in the first half. The Paro acquisition was completed in August and integration is ongoing to ensure common ways of working, best practice safety standards and realisation of the synergy savings.

In Belgium, revenue increased by 3% to EUR236.3m and underlying EBIT by 31% to EUR28.1m. Volumes declined by 13% compared to the prior year. Inbound revenues were 2% ahead of the prior year as a result of pricing and outbound revenues increased by 10%. Given high energy prices and overcapacity in regional incinerators, volumes have been diverted by customers from recycling to incineration. Despite this, in Belgium we have been able to pass through cost increases and offset lower volumes with additional pricing.

Mineralz & Water Sep 22 Sep 21 Variance EURm EURm % Revenue 93.3 93.6 0% Underlying EBITDA 11.6 11.0 5% Underlying EBITDA margin 12.4% 11.8% Underlying EBIT 2.6 4.0 -35% Underlying EBIT margin 2.8% 4.3% Return on operating assets 7.3% 4.6%

The return on operating assets excludes all landfill related provisions. The underlying figures above are reconciled to statutory measures in notes 3 and 18 in the consolidated financial statements.

The Mineralz & Water Division saw revenues flat at EUR93.3m and underlying EBIT decrease to EUR2.6m. Whilst EBITDA increased by 5%, additional depreciation from replacement capital investments made in late 2021 impacted EBIT. The waterside business operated at capacity in the first half, with strong demand from customers leading to good pricing. As expected contaminated soil throughput was 35% (2021: 55%) of the kiln capacity, producing over 100k tonnes of gravel, sand and filler for the concrete and asphalt industries. The historical inventory of thermally clean soil remains at 0.6m tonnes with future disposal outlets under negotiation.

Specialities Sep 22 Sep 21 Variance EURm EURm % Revenue 186.3 168.0 11% Underlying EBITDA 14.3 7.9 81% Underlying EBITDA margin 7.7% 4.7% Underlying EBIT 11.3 1.7 >100% Underlying EBIT margin 6.1% 1.0% Return on operating assets 35.8% 17.9%

Underlying EBIT includes utilisation of EUR4.2m (2021: EUR0.5m) from onerous contract provisions. The return on operating assets excludes the UK Municipal business. The underlying figures above are reconciled to statutory measures in notes 3 and 18 in the consolidated financial statements.

The Specialities Division grew revenues by 11% to EUR186m and delivered an underlying EBIT of EUR11.3m, driven by non-recurring items relating to Municipal, as well as improvements in Coolrec and Maltha. Coolrec has continued to perform well following the installation of advanced plastic sorting processes in August 2021 leading to increased product quality and stronger commercial offtake opportunities including the recent agreement with Playmobil. Maltha is focused on performance improvement under new management and saw revenue growth and further margin improvement in the first half.

Markets and strategy

Sustainability is at the heart of what we do

Our purpose, our vision and our business strategy are all about supporting climate change mitigation and reducing total carbon emissions through reuse. In keeping with our purpose, our business and sustainability strategies are inextricably linked and mutually supportive. Starting from the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Renewi is focused on its three key objectives: Enable the circular economy; Reduce carbon emissions; and Care for people.

In addition to the transition to green energy, the creation of circular economies is essential to limiting global warming. The transition to circular economies globally is still in its early stages, as illustrated by the Circularity Gap Report which calculates that the world is currently only 8.6% circular. Europe is leading the way in the circular economy transition and, within Europe, the Netherlands and Belgium are leading with national policies moving faster than EU policy generally.

In November 2021, COP26 set out the necessary steps to avoid catastrophic increases in global temperatures by the end of the century. Production of more secondary materials to reduce virgin material use and the associated carbon emissions is a key requirement to meet these goals. Becoming more circular and cutting virgin material use by 28% within nine years could lead to a reduction in global greenhouse gas emissions by 39% according to the Circularity Gap Report.

Supply of materials for recycling is stimulated by disincentivising landfill and incineration through fiscal policy and prohibitions thus creating an environment where sorting and processing to produce recyclates is economically competitive. This is already in place in the Netherlands and Belgium. The move towards recycling has been further strengthened by progressive increases to incineration taxes in both countries.

Increases in recycling will be driven by new legislation in Flanders which comes into effect in January 2023. The most recent amendment to Vlarema 8 introduces the mandatory pre-sorting of waste to remove recyclates before residues are incinerated, and this legislation is the key driver of our decision to invest in three large state-of-the-art sorting lines in Flanders. It is our expectation that the Walloon and Dutch governments will follow Flanders' lead in due course, also requiring the recovery of recyclates by sorting of residual waste before allowing the residue to be incinerated.

Investment in technology is critical to achieving the circular economy, allowing the industry to achieve better recovery of more materials for reuse, to address ever more difficult waste streams and to produce better quality low carbon secondary materials that can compete with virgin materials. This requires collaboration and partnerships between manufacturers and waste management companies to enable our low carbon materials to be incorporated into production processes and to change existing production to facilitate the eventual recycling of products used.

Several of Renewi's circular innovation investments are examples of technology and close collaboration with partners, such as the collaboration with Shell and Nordsol to build and produce bio-LNG from out-of-date food waste and our collaboration with Ikea and Ikano to recycle mattresses and to recover polyurethane to put back into reuse.

Legislators in Renewi's European markets are considering further action, including carbon taxes on incineration by including them in the EU emissions trading schemes, minimum recycled content levels and producer responsibility for the management of closed loops. All these measures will increase demand for secondary materials and accelerate recycling rates.

During the first half we have made good progress with our strategic sustainability objectives, including the following highlights: Enable the circular economy

-- Increased recycling rate to 68.4% an increase of +1.2% points since March 2022, with positive progress inparticular from the Commercial and Specialities Divisions

-- Renewi's first advanced sorting line in Ghent has been built and is expected to be commissioned in thesecond half, to allow our customers to be compliant with Vlarema 8 legislation

Reduce carbon emissions

-- We are executing on our commitment to reduce our own footprint by a minimum of 50% by 2030

-- We continue to increase the use of renewable electricity and the use of self-produced renewableelectricity including site based solar panels and windmills. At Ghent construction of a windmill is underway andexpected to complete in early 2023

-- An additional 5 zero emission trucks have been ordered

Care for people

-- We improved our safety performance with a 25% reduction in our lost time incident rate

-- We had no major fires or environmental incidents in the first half having made significant investments inprevention and detection

-- We continued improvements in SHEQ culture. For example we tripled the number of truck driver tours whichpromote dialogue with operations and doubled the number of site tours and SHEQ awards

-- We hosted country-wide employee celebration events bringing our people together post covid

-- Our diversity & inclusion committee has a programme of activity aimed at making Renewi an even morerewarding and inclusive place to work. We have further improved Board gender diversity to 38% with the appointmentsof Annemieke den Otter and Katleen Vandeweyer

Our strategy for long-term profitable growth

We have a clear and consistent business strategy to deliver long-term growth in both margins and volumes. To date, our strategy has been focused on margin expansion through increased recycling rates and the production of higher quality materials. While this focus continues, we are now also seeking to expand our market share both domestically and internationally. Our strategy is based on three pillars: 1. Leader in recycling: increase our recycling rate. Our ambitious goal, launched as "Mission75", is toincrease our recycling rate to 75% from the current 68.4%, which we believe is already the highest in the industry 2. Leader in secondary material production: Enhance the quality and value of the products we produce. Forproduction companies currently using primary raw materials, the easiest way to convert is by using high qualitysecondary raw materials that they can "drop-in" to their existing production processes. Accordingly, we areinvesting in advanced processing facilities to deliver materials of the necessary quality to achieve this 3. Selectively gain market share. Our aim is to achieve this through delivering organic growth, and bytaking advantage of the consolidation opportunities in our sector both within our core markets and potentially innew territories that are suited to our waste-to-product model

Capital deployment for growth

To grow market share, we have three areas of focus: 1. Organic circular innovation investment opportunities at attractive returns of greater than 16% (pre-tax)return on operating assets within our innovation pipeline. These include the committed >EUR100m of investments andfurther opportunities that are being validated 2. M&A within the Benelux. These investments provide an opportunity to enhance our market position inattractive segments and to consolidate our position in the market such as the recent Paro transaction 3. M&A outside of the Benelux. These investments will take our expertise and waste-to-product model learntin Europe's most advanced circular economies of the Netherlands and Belgium into other European jurisdictions. Inthe immediate term there are opportunities to expand in niche waste segments where collection is not a requirementof the business model: glass, white goods and mattresses being good examples. Longer term, we believe our model canbe replicated in other advanced circular economies following the Netherlands and Belgium approach driven by EUlegislation

Collectively across these three focus areas, we have committed over EUR175m over the last two years, including the > EUR100m of investment in circular innovations and EUR66m for the acquisition of Paro. These investments are being funded by the Group's cash flow and the Group's borrowing capacity. In each case, they provide attractive returns on investment and earnings accretion, whilst maintaining the Group leverage below 2.0x as per the Board's policy. The Board is keeping the dividend under review, taking into account the Group's ongoing investments in growth projects, current trading and longer-term outlook.

Update on the Group's value drivers

We have three specific areas of activity to grow underlying profitability in the period to FY26. These are our ongoing investments in circular innovations, the recovery of our Mineralz & Water business at ATM, and Renewi 2.0 efficiency programme. Each driver is expected to contribute EUR20m EBIT and EUR60m in total by FY26 and all are on track to achieve this.

Committed circular innovation investments

We are investing in innovative solutions to increase recycling rates and product quality, the first two pillars of our strategy to deliver an additional EBIT of EUR20m by FY26. Last year we announced over EUR100m of investments across four key areas encompassing plastics recycling, deriving value from organic waste, building materials production and advanced sorting processes in Flanders. These investments are being deployed over three years, with 40% (EUR45m) currently deployed. Each project will exceed our threshold for pre-tax return on operating assets of 16% as the facilities are commissioned. We have a pipeline of potential innovation projects for future investments.

Renewi 2.0 programme

We are well underway with our Renewi 2.0 programme which is focused on making the company simpler, more customer-focused, more efficient and a better place to work. As previously indicated, the programme is expected to deliver a minimum of EUR20m of annual cost benefits on a run-rate basis from FY24 for a total cash cost of EUR40m, of which EUR23m has now been deployed. Activated accounts on the MyRenewi customer platform have grown to over 80,000 albeit adoption is tracking around 20% below our target levels. Over 13,000 orders a month are now being placed electronically delivering accurate straight through processing towards the objective of reducing customer complaints, which remain at elevated levels pending the full delivery of Renewi 2.0 initiatives. We remain confident that we will achieve the targeted savings on schedule.

Mineralz & Water recovery

Recovery at ATM, our major site that cleans contaminated soil and water, is ongoing despite uncertainty by regulators on the adequacy of the current environmental regime leading to both reduced intake of contaminated soil, and difficulty obtaining necessary permits to dispose of TGG. This situation is expected to be resolved when proposed amendments to current legislation are brought forward and should bring much-needed clarity to this part of our business.

The team at Moerdijk are actively working to restore the previous profitability of the activity across several critical workstreams. Investments have been completed to transition the output production from TGG to gravel, sand and filler including the in-line sieve, gravel sorting line and the dust silos. Good progress has been made selling historical production of TGG which is down to 0.6m tonnes with a further 0.2m tonnes under negotiation for shipment during FY23. Lower historic TGG stocks are also expected to have a positive impact on soil import licencing, which is necessary to increase processing volumes. Activity is ongoing towards additional quality certifications and the target "end of waste" status for both sand and filler products to increase end markets and pricing. There is a growing interest in these secondary building materials from concrete and asphalt producers as the construction industry is converting to circularity.

ATM's profit improvement is also supported by growth in water treatment where we have potential to expand our treatment capacity. We therefore anticipate that as the regulatory environment for soil becomes clearer, as our building materials achieve their certification, and as we expand our water treatment, ATM will be able to restore margins and EBIT to EUR20m.

Resilience & managing macroeconomic pressure

Like all businesses, we are impacted by macroeconomic pressures. It is now clear the war in Ukraine has had profound effects on the global economy through the impact on energy markets, causing surging inflation, central bank rate increases, consumer demand falling and the real prospect of economic downturn across Europe. These macro changes also impact the value of recyclates. While reprocessing is less energy-intensive and therefore less costly, the value of recyclates is also impacted by global demand for materials. As a result, we anticipate lower recyclate pricing in the second half and lower than the prior year.

Waste volumes are typically resilient to economic cycles. In our Commercial Division, the breadth of our customer base supporting 150,000 commercial and industrial customers includes all sectors of the economy, several of which - such as utilities, healthcare and the public sector - are resilient to economic cycles. In addition, significant segments within Renewi's operations are focused on resilient waste streams with lower exposure to economic cycles such as glass, soil, water, UK municipal and electrical goods accounting for around 40% of our total Group volume. We have limited exposure to sectors, such as construction and demolition which accounts for around 6% of total Group volumes, or business to consumer sectors whose demand is affected by the cost-of-living squeeze, such as hospitality and leisure or discretionary retail.

There are continuing inflationary cost pressures across the business in the near term, However, we are more resilient than most to these macroeconomic pressures because our business model allows us to manage the headwinds of recyclate prices, energy costs, wage inflation and price inflation. We provide an essential service to our commercial and industrial customer base, who must have their waste processed and this allows us to recover appropriate inflation costs from our customers. Our larger customers are on multi-year contracts with inflation provisions and our smaller customers have an annual price rise in their contracts which replace the temporary surcharges that are already in place to reflect the higher costs of collection. We actively hedge fuel and energy costs. For diesel requirements 75% is hedged for at least 6 months and 50% for 12 months. Around 80% of our c. 260 GWh energy requirement is now fixed for 2023 calendar year, and in addition we have an offsetting production of 57 GWh from our sites. Payroll costs in Belgium are mandated by government to rise in line with annual inflation and in the Netherlands will rise according to our collective labour agreements which slightly delays the impact of inflation.

We anticipate reversion of several recyclate prices towards long term levels and our forecasts reflect this. We have dynamic pricing on contracts for major recyclate groups including metals, paper and cardboard, wood and plastics which enables us to pass through pricing changes to our customers. Typically, these average around 60% of these materials.

Outlook

We are mindful of the current challenging macroeconomic outlook with continuing inflationary cost pressures, the movement of recyclate prices to normalised levels and ongoing pressure on volumes in the near-term. Accordingly, management's expectations for the full year are unchanged despite a stronger than anticipated first half performance.

In the medium term we are committed to protecting our margins, offsetting inflation with price, countering volume pressure with strong cost control, and benefitting from the Group's proven resilience. We remain on track to deliver the remaining EUR40m+ from the identified value drivers.

In the longer term we remain confident that, with regulation driving increasing demand for recycled materials, Renewi is well positioned for growth in its markets and to serve customers profitably as the circular economy develops and the market for low carbon secondary materials evolves.

FINANCE REVIEW

Financial Performance Sep 22 Sep 21 Variance EURm EURm % Revenue 952.0 915.6 4% Underlying EBITDA 131.9 126.6 4% Underlying EBIT 75.2 64.7 16% Operating profit 83.6 57.4 46% Underlying profit before tax 61.6 51.3 20% Non-trading & exceptional items 10.0 (7.4) Profit before tax 71.6 43.9 Total tax charge for the period (18.2) (7.4) Profit for the period 53.4 36.5

The underlying figures above are reconciled to statutory measures in notes 3 and 18 in the consolidated financial statements. September 2021 underlying EBIT has been adjusted to reflect a prior year adjustment as referred to in note 2.

Renewi delivered a good performance in the first half of FY23, with revenues and underlying EBIT up 4% and 16% respectively. Underlying EBIT was EUR10.5m higher than the prior half year despite the EUR11.3m impact of lower volumes. Ongoing cost initiatives, including Renewi 2.0 contributed EUR4.2m. Favourable one-off items in the current year of EUR10.7m (2021: EUR7.5m adverse impact from one-off items) resulted from settlements with incinerators, property disposals, IAS 37 amendment implementation and other items. Underlying EBITDA increased by 4%, whereas underlying EBIT increased by 16% as the depreciation charge remained stable period-on-period and a number of impairments in the prior year were not repeated in FY23. Interest charges and share of results from associates and joint ventures were comparable to last year. The level of exceptional and non-trading items in the current year was a credit of EUR10m as described below, resulting in a statutory profit for the period of EUR53.4m compared to EUR36.5m last year.

As reported with the FY22 results, we reviewed our accounting policy with regard to the treatment of costs associated with the configuration and customisation incurred in cloud computing or Software as a Service (SaaS) arrangements. In line with the March 2022 assessment, EUR1.7m of costs capitalised in the six-month period to September 2021 have been recorded as a prior year restatement as they no longer met the criteria for recognition as an asset. Further details are provided in note 2 to the consolidated interim financial statements.

The amendment to IAS 37 Onerous Contracts - Costs of Fulfilling a Contract, effective from 1 April 2022, clarifies that the costs of fulfilling a contract should include an allocation of other costs that relate directly to fulfilling the contract in addition to the incremental costs. The Group assessed the impact of this amendment which resulted in an increase to the onerous contract provisions of EUR53.2m. The cumulative effect of initially applying the amendment has been recognised as an adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings as at 1 April 2022. The impact has resulted in annual costs of EUR5m now being utilised against the provision rather than recorded as part of underlying EBIT. As permitted by the amendment, the Group has not restated the comparative information.

Non-trading and exceptional items excluded from pre-tax underlying profits

To enable a better understanding of underlying performance, certain items are excluded from underlying EBIT and underlying profit before tax due to their size, nature or incidence. Total non-trading and exceptional items excluding tax were a credit of EUR10.0m in the period (2021: charge EUR7.4m as adjusted for the change in accounting policy restatement). As previously reported, we have accounted for the cost of the Renewi 2.0 programme as exceptional due to its size and nature. The cost of the programme is still expected to be EUR40m and is forecast to deliver cost benefits at an annualised run rate of EUR20m once completed. Benefits of EUR4.6m were secured in the half with cash spend of EUR2.0m which was slightly lower than expected. Following on from recent developments in Government bond yields, discount rates used for long-term landfill and onerous contract provisions have been increased, resulting in a non-cash credit of EUR15.3m. Given the current high inflationary environment the assumptions on inflation in the UK Municipal onerous contract provisions for the next two years have been reassessed resulting in a EUR8.9m increase in provisions. Both of these items are recorded as non-trading and exceptional due to size and nature in line with our policy. Further details are provided in note 5 to the consolidated interim financial statements.

Operating profit after taking account of all non-trading and exceptional items was EUR83.6m (2021: EUR57.4m as adjusted for the change in accounting policy restatement).

Net finance costs

Net finance costs excluding exceptional items decreased EUR0.1m to EUR13.6m (2021: EUR13.7m), with savings on core borrowings due to lower rates net of increased costs for discount unwind given the 1 April IAS 37 amendment which increased onerous contract provisions by EUR53.2m. Further details are provided in note 6 to the consolidated interim financial statements.

Taxation

Total taxation for the period was a charge of EUR18.2m (2021: EUR7.4m as adjusted for the change in accounting policy restatement). The effective tax rate on underlying profits at 26.5% is based on the estimate of the full year effective tax rate. A tax charge of EUR1.9m is attributable to the non-trading and exceptional items of EUR10.0m as a number of items are not subject to tax.

The Group statutory profit after tax, including all non-trading and exceptional items, was EUR53.4m (2021: EUR36.5m as adjusted for the change in accounting policy restatement).

Earnings per share (EPS)

Underlying EPS excluding non-trading and exceptional items was 56 cents per share, an increase of 8 cents. Basic EPS was 66 cents per share compared to 45 cents per share in the prior year. CASH FLOW PERFORMANCE

The funds flow performance table is derived from the statutory cash flow statement and reconciliations are included in note 18 in the consolidated financial statements.

The table shows the cash flows from an adjusted free cash flow to total cash flow. The adjusted free cash flow measure focuses on the cash generation excluding the impact of historic liabilities relating to Covid-19 tax deferrals, settlement of ATM soil liabilities and spend relating to the UK PPP onerous contracts.

Funds flow performance Sep 22 Sep 21 EURm EURm EBITDA 131.9 126.6 Working capital movement (26.0) (36.0) Movement in provisions and other (3.9) (0.2) Net replacement capital expenditure (35.0) (28.0) Repayments of obligations under lease liabilities (23.2) (21.9) Interest, loan fees and tax (22.0) (12.9) Adjusted free cash flow 21.8 27.6 Deferred Covid taxes (9.9) (0.4) Offtake of ATM soil (1.1) (3.4) UK Municipal contracts (6.7) (7.9) Free cash flow 4.1 15.9 Growth capital expenditure (16.0) (7.5) Renewi 2.0 and other exceptional spend (2.3) (7.7) Acquisitions net of disposals (60.1) - Other (6.2) (2.6)

Total cash flow (80.5) (1.9) Free cash flow conversion 5% 25%

Free cash flow conversion is free cash flow as a percentage of underlying EBIT. The non-IFRS measures above are reconciled to statutory measures in note 18 in the consolidated financial statements. Certain September 2021 values have been adjusted to reflect a prior year adjustment as referred to in note 2.

Adjusted free cash flow was lower at EUR21.8m despite the EBITDA improvement. The outflow on working capital in the period was mostly driven by a further reduction in payables together with limited increases in inventory and receivables. Days sales outstanding have increased slightly since March but still remain lower than the pre-Covid averages.

Replacement capital spend at EUR35.0m was ahead of last year in line with expectations and including catch-up from the prior two years. In addition, EUR16.7m of new leases have been entered into which are reported as right-of-use assets with a corresponding lease liability. These leases include the continuation of the truck replacement programme, property lease renewals or extensions and other assets. Growth capital spend of EUR16.0m includes further spend on the Vlarema 8 advanced sorting investments in Belgium and plastics sorting at Acht in the Netherlands.

Interest payments were higher this year due to annual payments for three retail bonds following on from the July 2021 new issue. Tax payments were also EUR6.5m higher in the current period as certain annual tax settlements fell into the second half last year and some end of year settlements fell into April rather than March.

Looking at the three components that are shown below adjusted free cash flow, there has been a further EUR9.9m repayment on Dutch Covid-19 tax deferrals as forecast. The remaining balance of EUR40m will be settled over the next 24 months. Cash spend for placement of TGG soil stocks was limited in the first six months. The balance of the liability of EUR15m is expected to be placed in the market over the next 12 to 24 months. Cash outflow on UK PPP contracts was EUR6.7 m, slightly lower than the prior year.

The acquisitions net of disposals outflow is principally EUR60.5m for the Paro acquisition representing the cash paid of EUR53.5m and the repayment of loans acquired. Further details are provided in note 12 to the consolidated interim financial statements.

Other cash flows include the additional injection of EUR1.5m into the investment in RetourMatras, funding for the closed UK defined benefit scheme and the funding of the Renewi Employee Share trust net of sundry dividend income from other investments.

Net cash inflow from operating activities increased from EUR72.4m in the prior period to EUR74.4m in the current year. A reconciliation to the underlying cash flow performance as referred to above is included in note 18 in the consolidated interim financial statements.

We continue to pay significant attention to cash, taking into account the future investment needs of the business alongside the ongoing replacement capital and the medium term repayment of the Covid taxes.

INVESTMENT PROJECTS

Expenditure in FY23

The Group's long-term expectations for replacement capital expenditure remain around 80% of depreciation. FY23 full year replacement capital spend is expected to be around EUR70m which includes some catch-up from the prior two years and some one-offs for compliance in Commercial, the Green Gas project and jetty and pyro improvements at ATM. In addition, up to EUR40m of IFRS 16 lease investments are expected for the full year, primarily in replacement trucks, although production delays are ongoing given supply chain challenges.

Expenditure on the circular innovation pipeline will continue to increase as the advanced sorting investments in Belgium for Vlarema 8 and expansion in plastics sorting at Acht in the Netherlands progress through the construction phases. Timing of the investment spend has slipped slightly with the FY23 full year spend now expected to be around EUR45m.

Return on assets

The Group return on operating assets excluding debt, tax and goodwill increased to 44.7% at September 2022 from 42.6% at March 2022. The Group post-tax return on capital employed at September 2022 was 12.2% up from 11.6% at March 2022.

Treasury and cash management

Core net debt and leverage ratios

Core net debt excludes IFRS 16 lease liabilities and the net debt relating to the UK PPP contracts which is non-recourse to the Group and secured over the assets of the special purpose vehicles. Core net debt was in line with management expectations at EUR388m (March 2022: EUR303m) which resulted in a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.7x, comfortably within our covenant limit of 3.50x. Liquidity headroom including core cash and undrawn facilities remains strong at EUR247m, a reduction from March as a result of the repayment of EUR100m retail bonds on maturity in addition to the increase in net debt.

Debt structure and strategy

Borrowings, excluding PPP non-recourse borrowings, are mainly long-term. In the year to March 2022 the Group's main banking facility was extended with most commitments now maturing in May 2025. All our core borrowings of bonds and loans are green financed.

Debt Structure Sep 22 Mar 22 Variance EURm EURm EURm EUR100m Belgian Green retail bonds - (100.0) 100.0 EUR75m Belgian Green retail bonds (75.0) (75.0) - EUR125m Belgian Green retail bonds (125.0) (125.0) - EUR400m Green RCF (192.5) (15.0) (177.5) Green EUPP (25.0) (25.0) - Gross borrowings before lease liabilities (417.5) (340.0) (77.5) Historical IAS 17 lease liabilities and other (11.9) (8.7) (3.2) Loan fees 2.5 3.2 (0.7) Core cash and money market funds 39.2 42.5 (3.3) Core net debt (as per covenant definitions) (387.7) (303.0) (84.7) IFRS 16 lease liabilities (237.1) (221.9) (15.2) Net debt excluding UK PPP net debt (624.8) (524.9) (99.9) UK PPP restricted cash balances 19.7 21.1 (1.4) UK PPP non-recourse debt (91.3) (100.2) 8.9 Total net debt (696.4) (604.0) (92.4)

In November 2022, the Group signed new fixed rate facilities totalling EUR55m in addition to the existing EUR200m of fixed rate bonds. The new borrowings include a EUR45m 7-year European Private Placement at 4.676%, and a EUR10m 5-year loan at 4.22%.

The Group operates a committed invoice discounting programme. The cash received for invoices sold at September 2022 was EUR80m (March 2022: EUR81m).

The introduction of IFRS 16 on 1 April 2019 brought additional lease liabilities onto the balance sheet with an associated increase in assets. Covenants on our main bank facilities remain on a frozen GAAP basis and exclude IFRS 16 lease liabilities.

Debt borrowed in the special purpose vehicles (SPVs) created for the financing of UK PPP programmes is separate from the Group core debt and is secured over the assets of the SPVs with no recourse to the Group as a whole. Interest rates on PPP borrowings were fixed by means of interest rate swaps at contract inception. At September 2022 this net debt amounted to EUR72m (March 2022: EUR79m).

PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

Around 85% of the Group's provisions are long-term in nature, with the onerous contract provisions against the PPP contracts being utilised over 20 years and landfill provisions for many decades longer. As noted previously, the application of the amendment to IAS 37, Onerous Contracts - Costs of Fulfilling a Contract has resulted in a 1 April 2022 increase of EUR53m to the onerous contract provisions. The provisions balance classified as due within one year amounts to EUR40m, including EUR2m for restructuring, EUR12m for onerous contracts, EUR13m for landfill related spend and EUR13m for environmental, legal and others. Further details are provided in note 13 to the consolidated interim financial statements.

The position on the alleged Belgian State Aid claim remains unchanged since March, with a gross potential liability of EUR63m against which we have provided for EUR15m. We expect a ruling from the European Commission during FY23 but no monies would likely become payable until FY24. Details of contingent liabilities are set out in note 16 of the financial statements.

Retirement benefits

The Group has a defined benefit pension scheme for certain UK employees which has been closed to new entrants since September 2002 and was closed to future benefit accrual from December 2019. At September 2022, the scheme remained in surplus at EUR4.5m (March 2022: EUR8.6m). The movement in the period was due to an increase in discount rate assumption on scheme liabilities net of lower asset returns. There are also several defined benefit pension schemes for employees in the Netherlands and Belgium which had a retirement benefit deficit of EUR4.6m at September 2022, a reduction from EUR6.3m at March 2022 as a result of increased discount rate assumptions on scheme liabilities.

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Renewi operates a risk management framework to identify, assess and control the most serious risks facing the Group. The 2022 Annual Report (pages 90 to 99) provides a discussion of the Group's principal risks and uncertainties. The Board believes that the key risks and associated mitigation strategies have not changed in the period.

