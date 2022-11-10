Proven industry leader to drive the Division's growth and transformation programmes

RWS, a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services, announces the appointment of Daniel Bennett as President of its IP Services Division and as a member of the Executive Team. Daniel will be responsible for the Group's full suite of innovation lifecycle management services, including patent translation and filing, renewals and IP research studies.

"Daniel is a proven industry leader with more than 25 years' international experience in brand protection covering a wide range of IP and corporate security issues," said Ian El-Mokadem, CEO of RWS. "We're delighted to have him on the Executive Team and look forward to working closely with him on the next stage of the Division's development."

Daniel has founded, led and turned around global software and online services businesses across Europe, North America, Asia and Australasia.

"It's an exciting time to be joining RWS," explains Daniel Bennett, President of RWS's IP Services Division. "We already have an enviable reputation for helping clients to overcome their intellectual property challenges and my role is to build on that success to date, ensuring we're well positioned to support our strategic growth objectives."

Before joining RWS Daniel was President of Brand Protection for Corsearch Inc, a global leader in trademark search and online brand protection solutions. Previously he was CEO of Yellow Brand protection, which was acquired by Corsearch. Earlier in his career he spent 15 years with the publicly-listed Melbourne IT Group, one of the world's largest domain name registrars and provider of digital services to companies of all sizes. He founded the Melbourne IT Group's corporate domain name and brand protection offering, which grew to become the world leader in its space.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our unique combination of technology and cultural expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

Our clients include 90 of the world's top 100 brands, the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and 19 of the top 20 patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific and North and South America. We work in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors, which we serve from 80+ global locations across five continents.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com.

