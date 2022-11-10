

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid plc (NG.L, NGG), an energy transmission and distribution company, said Thursday that its profit before tax for the half year rose by 45 percent to 1.57 million pounds. The group said its results were reported on a continuing operations basis.



Earnings per share surged 193 percent to 30.8 pence, driven mainly by the gain on the sale of NECO, and the absence of the exceptional deferred tax charge.



For the half year, underlying earnings per share from continuing operations was 32.4 pence, up from 22.8 pence in the prior year period.



For the first half, the Group's revenue reached 9.44 billion pounds, compared to 6.94 billion pounds last year. The rise was primarily related to pass-through costs driven by the increase in commodity prices.



In addition, the group declared an interim dividend of 17.84 pence per share, in line with its policy.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NATIONAL GRID-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de