

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell on Thursday, as U.S. political uncertainty, China's COVID-woes and the turmoil in crypto currency markets spurred risk aversion.



Investors also awaited key U.S. inflation data later in the day that is expected to show some moderation in price growth.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 13 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,417 after closing 0.2 percent lower the previous day.



Crédit Agricole shares fell 4.4 percent. The lender reported lower-than-expected revenue in the third quarter, hit by weaker trading income and withdrawals at asset manager Amundi.



Peers BNP Paribas and Societe Generale were flat to slightly higher.



The dollar edged lower in European trade, while Euro zone bond yields struggled for direction ahead of the U.S. inflation report.



