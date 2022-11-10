The government of the Australian state of Victoria has unveiled an ambitious plan to install 100 battery energy storage systems by the end of 2026, as part of a broader strategy to support the rollout of more rooftop solar.From pv magazine Australia Daniel Andrews, the premier of the Australian state of Victoria, said that his government will spend AUD 42 million ($26.9 million) to install 100 neighborhood batteries if it is re-elected on Nov. 26. Fifteen of the batteries will initially be installed in Melbourne and 13 in regional Victoria. Labor said it has committed to work with community groups, ...

