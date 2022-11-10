

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's unemployment rate increased for the first time in five months in September, though marginally, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 10.1 percent in September from 9.8 percent in August, which was the lowest unemployment rate since March 2014.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 11.4 percent.



The number of unemployed increased by 120,000 to 3.482 million in September from 3.362 million in August.



Data also showed that the employment rate edged down to 47.6 percent in September from 47.7 percent a month ago.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de