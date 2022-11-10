

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $195.3 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $226.9 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $1.51 billion from $1.48 billion last year.



Tapestry, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $195.3 Mln. vs. $226.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.79 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.75 -Revenue (Q1): $1.51 Bln vs. $1.48 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.60 - $3.70 Full year revenue guidance: $6.5 - $6.6 Bln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TAPESTRY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de