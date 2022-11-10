The SisAl Pilot project produces solar-grade silicon from Spanish quartz without using coal and with zero CO2 emissions. The company behind the project claims that the process is cheaper and more sustainable.From pv magazine Spain SilBuCam, a Spanish consulting firm that specializes in metallurgical processes, is producing solar-grade silicon as part of the SisAl Pilot project in Spain. It is led by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) and involves 22 companies from nine countries on three continents, with a budget of €14 million ($13.9 million). SilBuCam is coordinating by ...

