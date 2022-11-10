

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX), a supplier and fabless semiconductor manufacturer Thursday reported lower profit in the third quarter impacted by decline in revenue.



Profit in the third quarter fell to $8.32 million or $0.048 per ADS from $118.72 million or $0.680 per ADS in the same quarter a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, earnings were $29.8 million or $0.17 per ADS



Quarterly revenue declined to $213.63 million from $420.94 million last year.



Looking forward, the company expects adjusted earnings per ADS for the fourth quarter to be in the range of $0.21-$0.24. Revenues in the quarter is expected to increase in the range of 4% to 8% quarter on quarter.



