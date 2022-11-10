

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kelly Services (KELYB):



Earnings: -$16.2 million in Q3 vs. $34.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.43 in Q3 vs. $0.87 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kelly Services reported adjusted earnings of $9.4 million or $0.25 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.26 per share Revenue: $1.17 billion in Q3 vs. $1.20 billion in the same period last year.



