

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) said, for fiscal 2023, the company expects: net sales to be in the range of $5.99 billion to $6.19 billion; and adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $20.68 to $22.08. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $21.18 on revenue of $6.07 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company expects fiscal 2023 net income from continuing operations in the range of $1.036 billion to $1.116 billion. Earnings per share from continuing operations is expected to be in the range of $17.45 to $18.85.



Fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share was $5.50, up 29% from $4.25 in the prior year's quarter. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters.



Income from continuing operations was $266 million, up 27% from $209 million. Earnings per share from continuing operations was $3.98, up 11% from $3.58.



Net sales were $1.51 billion, up 18% from $1.28 billion. Analysts on average had estimated $1.51 billion in revenue.



Shares of TransDigm are up 2% in pre-market trade on Thursday.



