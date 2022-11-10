Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2022) - ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 20 million units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share of the Company ("Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of issuance.

The gross proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for general working capital, growth, expansion, and general corporate purposes.

Connection with the Private Placement, the Corporation may pay finders' fees equal to up 4% cash of the aggregate proceeds raised in the Private Placement.

The Private Placement is expected to close on or about November 17, 2022.

The closing of the Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

All securities that are issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four (4) months and one (1) day in accordance with applicable Canadian Securities laws.

About ScreenPro

Founded in 2020, ScreenPro Security is a health and wellness management company that delivers professional health and medical solutions to Canadians. With a focus on concierge medical services, ScreenPro Security offers personalized health care services such as IV vitamin therapy, personal home care, nurse care, on-call urgent medical care, nutrition, and health screening services, such as COVID-19 testing. Our team of board-certified physicians and health care professionals bring years of expertise to provide knowledgeable and trustworthy solutions to improve patients' overall health outcomes.

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.screenprosecurity.com

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

