Sorare will launch a new, free-to-play and social game 'Sorare: Global Cup '22' with real-life prizes including fan experiences

Stars from 18 of the world's most celebrated national teams including Argentina, France and Germany will feature in Sorare's fantasy game as digital cards

Sorare launches first ever global brand campaign representing the latest in a series of major milestones following deals with Serie A, NBA and MLB

Sorare, the global player-owned fantasy sports game, today announces it has partnered with 18 national football teams to launch Sorare: Global Cup '22, a new free-to-play and social fantasy game.

Ahead of this year's edition of the legendary football tournament, fans and players from across the globe will now be able to collect and play with collectible cards of players in Sorare from 18 of the world's most celebrated national teams including Germany, Argentina and Spain. The majority of national teams have signed long-term partnerships with Sorare that extend beyond the tournament's conclusion.

Sorare is also launching a new free-to-play competition, Sorare: Global Cup '22, in which anyone can put together an 8 player squad of their favorite players from these 18 teams for free and compete to win rewards as the real tournament progresses. Fans can create private tournaments with their friends and play socially for personal bragging rights, or take part in Sorare's global, public tournament against other managers from around the world. To bring fans even closer to their passion, they will also be able to win prizes after each matchday, including new cards for players' teams, exclusive event collectibles and for the top league performers merchandise, VIP match tickets, and fan experiences.

Players can sign up for the new game on Sorare's website and learn more on its blog. For existing Sorare players, Sorare is also launching the International Special Tournament - a separate 4 division competition that allows users to use club players competing in the real-life tournament to win all-new National Series '22 cards and other prizes.

The launch of Sorare: Global Cup '22 will be accompanied by the company's first ever major brand campaign, 'Own Your World', which will shine a light on the eclectic worlds of Sorare managers as they prepare for the world's biggest tournament.

Sorare combines digital collectible cards with fantasy sports to bring fans closer to the games, teams and athletes that they love. Since it was founded in 2018, the company has experienced incredible demand and hypergrowth, reaching over 2 million users around the world and partnering with over 300 sports organisations. The 18 partnerships announced today also follow similar recent deals with England's Liverpool F.C, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga and the launch of Sorare games for the NBA and MLB bringing Sorare one step closer to its ambition to build the next sports entertainment giant.

"The Sorare: Global Cup '22 mirrors one of the biggest moments in sports; the most iconic, celebrated and watched international sports tournament on the planet which has played host to some of football's most legendary matches, players and champions, not least England '66 and France '98 and '18," said Nicolas Julia, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sorare. "At Sorare we are building the next sports entertainment giant, by giving fans new ways to enjoy the sports they love and connect with their favorite stars. Launching Sorare: Global Cup '22 is a big step in that mission. Our new game is a chance for all football fans to put their football knowledge to the test and the winners will enjoy some truly once-in-a-lifetime prizes."

Sorare was created by sports fans for sports fans. Sorare is transforming online sports fandom and giving its community a new way to connect to the clubs and players that they love. Based in Paris and New York, Sorare is funded by a world-class team including Benchmark, Accel, Softbank, and footballers Gerard Piqué, Antoine Griezmann and Rio Ferdinand. See all licensed clubs on Sorare here.

A) How Sorare: Global Cup '22 works

Sorare: Global Cup '22 is a brand new Sorare tournament for the international football period.

Players called Managers create squads of 8 players based on a budget of 100 points with each player valued based on their performance for club and national teams, and the likelihood that their national team will progress to the knockout stage.

They then set a 5-a-side lineup and compete in a public, global league as the tournament progresses, collecting and winning new player cards on matchdays based on their team's performance.

Other prizes include limited scarcity and special edition cards for the Sorare club game, VIP match ticket experiences and signed jerseys and merchandise.

Players can also compete for bragging rights in their own Private Leagues for the first time. If you create or join a Private League with 6 or more of your friends, managers will be entered into a raffle to win an official signed jersey from one of Sorare's football partners.

The full list of national teams whose player cards are available to play within Sorare: Global Cup '22 is Argentina, Belgium, Cameroon, Costa Rica, Croatia, France, Germany, Ghana, Netherlands, Qatar, Morocco, Serbia, Spain, Poland, Tunisia, USA PA, Canada PA and Wales.

