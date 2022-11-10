Both announcements signal company's intentions for US commercial expansion with FDA-registered, market-ready brain health screening platform

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2022) - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FSE: 1UB) (the "Company" or "Cognetivity"), a technology company that has created a unique brain health screening platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments, today announces that it will be attending the HLTH 2022 conference next week. It also announces that it has appointed Dr. Lance Black, MD, MBID, to its advisory board with immediate effect.

Taking place this year at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, NV, from 13 to 16 November, HLTH is one of the world's leading events in healthcare innovation and transformation. It aims to gather senior leaders across the health ecosystem to solve healthcare's most pressing problems and realize the most promising opportunities to create health's future. Among the thousands of attendees at this year's conference, there will be healthcare payers and providers, government entities, pharmaceutical and life sciences companies, startups and investors, and broader tech companies and solution providers. These include Kaiser Permanente, Biogen, HCA Healthcare, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation, Amazon and Google.

Cognetivity will have booth 3229 at HLTH 2022, shared with its partner, the world-leading data and interoperability platform provider InterSystems. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, InterSystems counts Mass General Brigham, Roche Diagnostics, the US Veterans Association and the UK National Health Service (NHS) among its customers. Over one billion health records worldwide are managed using InterSystems technology, and the 20 best hospitals in the US, according to the latest US News & World Report rankings, all use InterSystems products. These include Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

In all, Cognetivity's attendance at HLTH represents an excellent opportunity for the company to expand its commercial network and presence in the US market.

The news comes at the same time as the company's announcement that Dr. Lance Black has joined the company's advisory board. Lance currently serves as Senior Medical Director of 3ive Labs and Chief Medical Officer to XN Health. As an engineer, physician, and innovator, he speaks a multitude of technical languages and serves as an intermediary and catalyst in the ever-demanding path of medical device and digital health development.

His prior experience also includes serving as a Family and Flight Medicine physician in the USAir Force; Medical Affairs Manager for a MedTech development firm where he participated in the build-out and testing of over 25 medical devices with contribution on more than 30 patents; and, most recently, Associate Director of Texas Medical Center's TMC Innovation, focused on building and launching novel medical device and digital health companies.

During his tenure at TMC Innovation, Lance had the opportunity to review and screen over 2000 healthcare startups for entry into the well-known accelerator, TMCx. He advised over 100 medical device and digital health companies who have collectively raised more than USD 2.5 billion, and aided in the launch of 10 healthcare startups as advisor to TMC Biodesign, who have now raised over USD 30 million.

Lance's education includes a BS in Biological Engineering from Louisiana State University, an MD from LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, and a Masters of Biomedical Innovation & Development (MBID) from Georgia Tech.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Cognetivity board," Lance confirmed. "I have got to know the team very well in recent years as part of their selection for and participation in the TMCx accelerator program. I'm very excited about their technology and its capabilities in the brain health space, where innovative approaches are needed more than ever, and I can't wait to use my experience and network to help accelerate their US commercial expansion."

Also commenting on the announcement, Cognetivity's CEO, Dr. Sina Habibi, said: "We're very happy to welcome Lance to our advisory board. His experience with innovative digital health companies in the US market is immense. It's a fantastic validation of our technology and commercial approach that he has seen our work up close and is keen to further his involvement - we can't wait to begin working with him in this new role."

About Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd.

Cognetivity is a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Cognetivity's ICA uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of cognitive impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain. The ICA is currently available for clinical use in the USA, UK and Europe, with regulatory approval for other regions planned for 2022.

