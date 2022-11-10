Anderson, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2022) - JZZ Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) ("JZZ" or the "Company"), a diversified company focused on digital media, biotechnology acquisitions related to human life extension longevity and active lifestyle real estate development, and TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: TSPG), diversified technology and environmentally efficient real estate development company currently developing Advent City in Yucatan, Mexico along with a 3D/VR/AR/XR digital community being developed as a central meeting place and hub for important social interactions between people of different backgrounds and age groups ("TGI"), are launching an online publication platform (the "Platform").

On 9/12/ 2022 JZZ and TGI announced the creation of XR Active Life Styles ("XR-Active"), 50-50 ownership joint venture, that aims to serve metaverse audiences and connect digitally thru the utilization of 3D/VR/AR/XR. This new online Platform is expected to broaden the reach across conferences, magazines, events, digital content/metaverse and data services.

The metaverse is widely defined as an integrated network of 3D virtual worlds. The 3D/VR/AR/XR spaces all use forms of virtual technology to share content across different platforms including mobile devices, computers, TVs, and virtual reality devices.

Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZI, added, "XR Active Lifestyles new digital team's expertise in engaging business decision makers, and providing solutions to sellers around the globe - through events, digital content, and marketing services - complements both of our capabilities. This creates a unique platform with an exciting growth trajectory."

About TGI and ADVENT EXPO

Based in Florida, with locations in New York and New Jersey, ADVENT EXPO is a 3D/VR/AR/XR digital community, being developed to become a central meeting place and hub for important social interactions between people of different backgrounds and age groups. The company's underlying technology allows for merchants, consumers, and large enterprises to be replaced by a virtual EXPO in the metaverse. ADVENT EXPO@ will cater to B2C+B2B+B2E= B2X, or simply stated, B2All. ADVENT EXPO is a wholly owned subsidiary of TGI Solar Power Group, Inc., a public company traded on the OTC Pink Sheets, symbol TSPG.

About JZZ Technologies, Inc .

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a diversified company engaged in several business sectors. Its Active Lifestyle Digital media business includes online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, and digital marketing targeted to active adults 55+. Its strategic biotechnology and bioscience related to Human Life Extension seeks opportunities in quality of life businesses that support the aging population, and its Active Lifestyle Real Estate Development division is engaged in acquiring, managing, and operating commercial and residential real estate and housing development projects. For more information, please visit jzztechnologies.com.

Press Contacts:

JZZ Technologies, Inc.

Charles Cardona, CEO

ceo@jzztechnologies.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143711