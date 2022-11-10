Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2022) - T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) ("Trust Stamp" or the "Company"), a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use across multiple sectors, today announced that Josh Allen, EVP Corporate Finance of Trust Stamp, will be presenting at the Q4 Investor Summit, hosted by the Investor Summit Group, being held on November 14th & 15th 2022 at the Sheraton Times Square.

Event: Q4 Investor Summit Date: Monday, November 14, 2022 Time: 2:30 PM Eastern Time Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3zPjbE0VReKFQTulHUTTsw

A replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company website here. Management will also host 1x1 meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference. The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors, who can register at Complimentary Investor Registration.

About Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place in-person and virtually, featuring 50+ companies and over 300 investors comprised of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com.

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp, the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in seven countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market (NASDAQ: IDAI). Founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack, the company now employs over 70 people.

Safe Harbor Statement: Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Remarks

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information related to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events-based information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Trust Stamp Email: Shareholders@truststamp.ai Gareth Genner, Chief Executive Officer Investor Relations Tel: +1 212-671-1021 Crescendo Communications Email: idai@crescendo-ir.com

