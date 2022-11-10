HSARx Aligns with Execullence to Drive Strategic Growth Nationally

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / HSARx - launched in August 2022 and offering traditional pharmacy benefit management savings directly to health savings account subscribers - announced today that it has partnered with Execullence, LLC to strategically scale its business throughout the United States.

With this partnership, HSARx is benefitting from Execullence's time tested go-to-market process, the Roadmap to Strategic Growth. The multi-stage process involves actionable analytics, improved targeting and positioning, sales process management and development of programs that energize key audiences. For HSARx, key business-to-business alliances include insurance brokers, professional employer organizations, third-party administrators, health savings account (HSA) card issuers, and self-insured employers, each of whom provide the service free of charge to employees who in turn enjoy significant savings on each prescription filled through the program.

"Having worked closely with the executive team at HSARx over the past year to help hone their business model and ready their infrastructure for mass scalability, it's been great to move to this next step in our strategic relationship now that the product has been launched and the HSARx team is fully in place," said Mark S. Rangell, managing partner and co-founder of Execullence. "In the short time since launch, it's been particularly gratifying to see the extraordinary level of interest that the HSARx offering has had in virtually every partnership introduction we've made on their behalf, and great to be receiving reports back on the ease of use and substantial level of savings that consumers are already experiencing on their Rx medications."

HSARx is available to all consumers and can equate to significant savings compared to existing competitors, with no coupons or gimmicks needed. With HSARx, consumers may use pre-tax HSA dollars or a personal debit or credit card to pay for their prescriptions, all while saving 40 to 80% on all levels of medications. By integrating directly into a consumer's HSA account or debit/credit card, HSARx offers the consumer all the benefits and cost savings that have been traditionally only been available to large health insurance companies.

"As our business has launched and grown, Execullence has been a key driver of this growth," said Dennis Sponer, CEO of HSARx. "We see them as a vital partner in every sense of the word, helping us solidify our footprint in the healthcare space and position us for future success."

The expansion of the Execullence relationship builds on HSARx's recent partnerships with insurance general agencies Paragon Partners and Arizona Benefit Plans, Inc., encompassing more than 300 brokers throughout the United States.

Approximately $75 billion in health care dollars fall under the management of HSAs. Growth in the sector is increasing at a rate of 19% per year. Approximately 13% of Americans lost their prescription drug coverage from their health insurer in 2020 and 28% of Americans take at least one prescription that is not covered by their health insurance.

For more information on HSARx, visit www.HSARx.com or call 888-472-7912.

About HSARx

With better consumer savings and being easier to use, HSARx has developed a revolutionary new product previously unseen in the healthcare marketplace. Launched in 2022, HSARx enables consumers to pay for and obtain discounts on prescription medications while automatically billing their health savings account or credit/debit account without an HSA account. This program saves individuals up to 80% on their out-of-pocket drug spending, providing access to discounts traditionally only available to large insurance companies. For more information, visit the company's website at www.HSARx.com.

###

Media Contacts:

For HSARx - The Firm Public Relations & Marketing - 702.739.9933

Jasen Woehrle/ ext. 234/ jasenw@thefirmpr.com

Jesse Scott/ ext. 228/ jscott@thefirmpr.com

SOURCE: HSARx

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/724851/HSARx-Aligns-with-Execullence-to-Drive-Strategic-Growth-Nationally