IT News Africa's Must-Attend Healthcare Technology Event Of 2022

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th annual Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa (HISA) is set to take place from 16 to 17 November 2022 at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg. The Summit will address and discuss issues and challenges specific to healthcare organisations through workshops, discussion streams and focused tracks.

HISA2022 will focus on topics such as the future of healthcare, trends in healthcare funding & innovation, improving healthcare with AI, enhancing the patient experience with data analytics, healthcare future funding & crisis response and many more subjects. Attendees at HISA2022 will have the chance to meet and interact with policymakers, CxOs, key stakeholders from various private and public hospitals, hospices, clinics technology solution providers, academics and health-tech entrepreneurs.

The event will feature speakers who are thought leaders, visionaries and experts in the field of healthcare who will discuss various issues pertaining to the healthcare industry with these professionals.

The speakers for the summit are:

Chevon Clark - CEO, National Renal Care.

CEO, National Renal Care. Crystal Serena Vulavu- Council Member, Nairobi Division, Kenya Medical Association.

Council Member, Nairobi Division, Kenya Medical Association. Denis Lafitte- CIO, King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

CIO, King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. Dr Rajeev Rao Eashwari- Director, ehealth Hospital Services, Gauteng Department of Health.

Director, ehealth Hospital Services, Gauteng Department of Health. Fred Mumo - Head of Information Technology Services, AAR Hospital.

Head of Information Technology Services, AAR Hospital. Jason McArthur - Managing Director HealthWare, Medical Technology.

Managing Director HealthWare, Medical Technology. Ulysse Baguida- CEO and Co-Founder, U'HOPE Company ( Brussels - Belgium )

CEO and Co-Founder, U'HOPE Company ( - ) Thoneshan Naidoo- Principal Officer, Medshield Medical Scheme.

Principal Officer, Medshield Medical Scheme. Jonathan Keytel - Head, Healthcare Transformation And Sustainability South Africa & Management Center Sub-Saharan Africa: Roche Diagnostics.

Head, Healthcare Transformation And Sustainability South Africa & Management Center Sub-Saharan Africa: Roche Diagnostics. Michael Hasselberg - Chief Digital Health Officer, University of Rochester Medical Centre.

Chief Digital Health Officer, Medical Centre. Patrick Woodard - Chief Digital Officer, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

Chief Digital Officer, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare. Saul Behrmann - Chief Operating Officer, Medi Response .

Chief Operating Officer, . Teshlin Akaloo- Managing Director, Netcareplus.

See More Speakers: HISA2022-Speakers

How to participate:

1. Join us as an attendee: Meet and converse with professionals in the healthcare industry from policymakers to highly-regarded academics to learn about the future of healthcare.

2. Join as a speaker: Showcase thought-leadership. Share insights and experience. Shape solutions to critical business challenges.

3. Join us as an exhibitor: HISA 2022 will provide the opportunity to showcase your organisation to an audience comprised of media and healthcare professionals. Sponsoring the event is an excellent way of promoting the company and solutions.

For more information, please visit: www.healthcareinnovationsummit.co.za

IT News Africa

+27 12 012 5801

email us here: events@itnewsafrica.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/it-news-africas-must-attend-healthcare-technology-event-of-2022-301674611.html