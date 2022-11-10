Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Einmalig große Kurschance!? Jetzt Handlungsbedarf…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.11.2022 | 16:04
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TIMEX BECOMES OFFICIAL TIMEKEEPER OF THE METAVERSE WITH "Race Against TimeX" CREATED IN FORTNITE

The #1 Selling Watch Brand In The US Gamifies Time

And Becomes First Watch Brand To Have A Dedicated Island In Fortnite Creative

MIDDLEBURY, Conn., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Timex, the #1 selling watch brand*, launches a unique and interactive experience that will have players ready to "Race Against TimeX" in Fortnite, one of the most popular video games in the world. The challenge has players competing in multiple races against time - in a watch-infused virtual world where watches symbolize empowerment by providing players with additional speed and powers that give them a competitive edge.