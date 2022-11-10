Israel and Jordan have agreed to pair 600 MW of solar with an undisclosed amount of storage. The deal, which was brokered by the United Arab Emirates at COP27, will see Jordan provide electricity to Israel in exchange for desalinated water.An Emirati company will reportedly build the 600 MW "Prosperity Green" solar project, which Jordan will use to provide solar energy to Israel, in exchange for 200 million cubic meters of annual desalinated water supplies. The two nations signed an initial memorandum of understanding last November to signal their intent to build the solar project. They have since ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...