Memorial Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery of Houston Joins Allied OMS

SOUTHLAKE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Allied OMS - a doctor-owned-and-led management services organization in the oral and maxillofacial surgery space - is pleased to announce its entry into Houston as Memorial Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (Memorial OMS) joins its growing network of top-tier OMS practices. Memorial Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery has five doctors caring for patients in three locations: Houston, Katy/Fulshear, and Cypress, Texas.

Allied OMS shares the insights of private equity with its doctor members, setting them up for financial and operational support to maximize the value of their practice today, and to position themselves, and all Allied OMS doctor partners, for success in the future. Doctor partners maintain control of all clinical decision-making, gain access to the benefits of a centralized business platform, and become owners in Allied OMS.

Memorial Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery joins Allied OMS, bringing Doctor Equity to Houston



"As one of the well-established practices in Texas, known for their decades of surgical expertise, we are delighted to have the team at Memorial Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery join our growing network of top-tier OMS practices," said Dan Hosler, CEO of Allied OMS.

Led by Michael O'Shell, DDS, and Thai Vuu, DDS, MD, Memorial OMS offers a range of services including maxillary and mandibular bone grafting, same day dental implant options, wisdom teeth removal, and maxillofacial trauma treatment. They built their culture by providing each patient with individualized comfort and care, so each person receives an excellent oral surgery experience.

Drs. Michael O'Shell, Thai Vuu and their excellent team of doctors and care providers are pleased to announce the merger of Memorial OMS with Allied OMS to bring Doctor Equity to Houston. This combination will enable Memorial OMS to further build upon their excellent reputation and service patients even better with quality attention, expertise and a stellar experience.

"Having a partner in Allied OMS we can trust to maximize the value of our practice and grow our EBITDA while we focus on patient care is a win-win," said Dr. O'Shell. "The Allied OMS doctor-owned, doctor-governed, Doctor Equity model aligns with our values. We believe this partnership will allow us to deliver an even better patient experience while we continue to grow and expand our practice size, footprint, and services. This is the beginning of something really great."

"This new partnership will benefit every part of the practice, from our financials and operations to efficiencies and quality of patient care; and the practice retains its brand, culture, and clinical autonomy. This is the partnership we've been looking for," said Dr. Vuu. "When everything aligns toward better patient care, you know you've found the right people to partner with in business."

Memorial OMS marks the 9th, 10th, and 11th practice locations in Texas and the first in Houston, as the Allied OMS model makes headway across the nation. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, Allied OMS has 40 surgeons serving patients in 35 locations across California, Colorado, New York, Oregon, and Texas.

About Allied OMS

Allied OMS is a doctor-owned, doctor-led management services organization in the oral and maxillofacial surgery space that combines the best of private practice with the best of private equity. Collectively owned and governed by doctors and veterans from private equity and management consulting, Allied OMS leverages decades of experience building and exiting platform businesses in the healthcare industry to employ the tools that maximize practice value. Composed of best-in-class OMS practices that are in the top tier of clinical outcomes, Allied OMS is proud to turn Private Equity into Doctor Equity. Unlock the potential in your practice and gain Power Through Partnership; email partner@alliedoms.com or visit AlliedOMS.com.

About Memorial Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Memorial Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery provides oral and maxillofacial surgical care in Houston, Cypress, and Katy, Texas. Across the state, Memorial OMS offers the highest quality care in addition to the latest technology in dentistry for services ranging from dental implants, extractions, bone grafting, and wisdom teeth removal. Putting the highest quality of care at the forefront of their practice, Memorial Oral and Maxillofacial surgery has become one of the most well-established practices in Houston. Visit MemorialOMS.com to learn more.

