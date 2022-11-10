Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
10.11.2022
Aker ASA: Successful Issuance of New NOK Green Bond

LYSAKER, Norway, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA, has today successfully issued NOK 500 million in a 7-year senior unsecured green bond with a coupon of MS + 2.93% / 6.5% per annum. An application will be made for the bond to be listed at Oslo Stock Exchange.

SEB acted as Sole Arranger for the bond issuance.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
mobile: +47 450 32 090
fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-successful-issuance-of-new-nok-green-bond-301674654.html

