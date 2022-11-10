Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.11.2022
WKN: A14YW4 ISIN: SE0007464888 Ticker-Symbol: KA6N 
GlobeNewswire
10.11.2022 | 17:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Karo Pharma Aktiebolag is updated (573/22)

On August 16, 2022, the shares in Karo Pharma Aktiebolag (the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Karo
Intressenter AB to the other shareholders in the Company. 

On September 19, 2022, Karo Intressenter AB issued a press release with
information that Karo Intressenter AB had achieved control of more than 90
percent of the shares in the Company. The press release also stated that Karo
Intressenter AB intended to commence a compulsory acquisition procedure to
acquire the remaining shares in the Company, and to seek a delisting of the
Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Today, November 10, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information
that the Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an
application from the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer's shares may
be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares
removed from trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Karo Pharma Aktiebolag (KARO, ISIN code
SE0007464888, order book ID 003927). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
