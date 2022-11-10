NETSOL Technologies Inc.: NETSOL Technologies Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net Revenue for the Quarter Was $12.7 Million; On a Constant Currency Basis Net Revenue Increased 15.6% to $15.5 Million





Recurring Revenue (SaaS and Support) Was $6 Million; On a Constant Currency Basis Recurring Revenue increased 16.6% to $7.3 Million





Robust Sales Pipeline exceeding $200 million





New Partnership with Amazon Web Services





New Otoz Agreement with a Tier 1 Automotive Company in the U.S to Manage the Back- Office Operations for Vehicle Subscriptions





Company Launch of Flex Product Offering Reflects Ongoing Focus on Product Innovation



CALABASAS, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, reported results for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Fiscal First Quarter 2023 and Recent Operational Highlights

Our sales pipeline continues to be strong with the addition of new prospects for NFS Ascent®, digital, and legacy solutions across various regions pushing the total pipeline size to approximately $200 million.





We signed a contract with a tier 1 automotive company in the U.S. for our Otoz mobility solution to manage the back-office operations for vehicle subscriptions.





We partnered with Amazon Web Services to offer cloud computing services, providing an innovative transformation for our cloud-based solutions. Since this launch, we have already signed our first customer, a software house based in the U.S.





We launched a new product offering - Flex, which is a cloud-based ready-to-use calculation engine that guarantees precise calculations at all stages of the contract lifecycle. We successfully signed our first Flex contract with European Merchant Bank.





Otoz went live with its 28th dealer and is now with dealers in 13 states. The onboarding of these new dealers will help the business generate approximately $0.750 million to $1 million in annual recurring revenues.





We have expanded our footprint within China by opening a new office in Tianjin. This office will support both the ongoing delivery operations as well as the professional services vertical growth within China. Two new statements of work for professional services signed with BAIC and BYD will also be delivered and supported by the Tianjin team.





We generated approximately $2.0 million by successfully implementing change requests from various customers across multiple regions.





We successfully renegotiated an existing maintenance contract with a leading finance company of a U.S.-based auto manufacturer in China increasing the annual maintenance fees to $500K from $280K.



Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 were $12.7 million, compared with $13.4 million in the prior year period. The decrease in total net revenues was primarily driven by the devaluation of the foreign currencies compared to the U.S. Dollar. On a constant currency basis, net revenues were $15.5 million. The increase in revenues on a constant currency basis was driven by an increase in license fees of $314,000, an increase in subscription and support revenues of $1.0 million, and an increase in services revenue of $753,000.

Total license fees were $250,000, and on a constant currency basis were $325,000, compared with $10,700 in the prior year period.

Total subscription (SaaS and Cloud) and support revenues were $6 Million, and on a constant currency basis were $7.3 million, compared with $6.2 million in the prior year period.

Total services revenues were $6.4 million, and on a constant currency basis was $7.9 million, compared with $7.2 million in the prior year period.



Gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased to $4.3 million (or 33.5% of net revenues), compared to $5.4 million (or 40.6% of net revenues) in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. On a constant currency basis, gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased to $4.7 million (or 30.3% of net revenues as measured on a constant currency basis). The decrease in gross profit on a constant currency basis was primarily due to increases in cost of revenues of $2.8 million, offset by a $2.1 million increase in revenue on a constant currency basis. The increases in cost of sales on a constant currency basis were primarily due to increases in salaries and consulting costs of $2.1 million, travel costs of $292,000, depreciation of $121,000, and other costs of 351,000.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 were $6.1 million (or 48.4% of sales) compared to $6.1 million (or 45.3% of sales) for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. On a constant currency basis, operating expenses for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 increased to $7.4 million (or 47.6% of sales on a constant currency basis). The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to increases in selling and marketing, general and administrative, and research and development costs.

GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 totaled $(621,000) or $(0.06) per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $188,000 or $0.02 per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. On a constant currency basis, GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 totaled $(912,000) or $(0.08) per diluted share. GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL included a $1.3 million gain on foreign currency exchange transactions and on a constant currency basis a $1.8 million gain, in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which was an increase from a gain of $1.3 million in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 totaled ($27,000) or $0.00 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $770,000 or $0.07 per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 (see note regarding "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures," below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

At September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $21.0 million, a decrease from $24.0 million at June 30, 2022. Total NetSol stockholders' equity at September 30, 2022 was $42.1 million, or $3.73 per share.

Management Commentary

NETSOL Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Najeeb Ghauri stated, "We drove double digit growth on a constant currency basis and the pipeline and mix of opportunities remains robust in North America and Europe. Our focus in the U.S. market is showing traction as we have been adding new talent from local and global markets to create scale and capabilities to support tier 1 companies. In addition, the rollout of the Otoz Digital Retail Platform in partnership with MINI Anywhere has been a resounding success -- 28 dealerships have subscribed and additional states are going online in the near future. We are very excited by the growing response of these dealerships across many States in the U.S."

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 1: Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of As of ASSETS September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,922,948 $ 23,963,797 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $153,580and $166,231 7,319,856 8,669,202 Revenues in excess of billings, net of allowance of $77,525and $136,976 13,347,524 14,571,776 Other current assets, net of allowance of $1,243,633and $1,243,633 2,480,415 2,223,361 Total current assets 44,070,743 49,428,136 Revenues in excess of billings, net - long term 714,458 853,601 Convertible note receivable - related party, net of allowance of $4,250,000 and $4,250,000 - - Property and equipment, net 8,850,651 9,382,624 Right of use of assets - operating leases 1,336,742 969,163 Long term investment 1,059,368 1,059,368 Other assets 529 25,546 Intangible assets, net 1,110,617 1,587,670 Goodwill 9,302,524 9,302,524 Total assets $ 66,445,632 $ 72,608,632 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 7,029,527 $ 6,813,541 Current portion of loans and obligations under finance leases 7,426,972 8,567,145 Current portion of operating lease obligations 531,021 548,678 Unearned revenue 3,982,198 4,901,562 Total current liabilities 18,969,718 20,830,926 Loans and obligations under finance leases; less current maturities 292,456 476,223 Operating lease obligations; less current maturities 836,891 447,260 Total liabilities 20,099,065 21,754,409 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; - - Common stock, $.01 par value; 14,500,000 shares authorized; 12,209,230 shares issued and 11,270,199 outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 12,196,570 shares issued and 11,257,539 outstanding as of June 30, 2022 122,093 121,966 Additional paid-in-capital 128,420,519 128,218,247 Treasury stock (at cost, 939,031 shares as of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022) (3,920,856 ) (3,920,856 ) Accumulated deficit (40,273,167 ) (39,652,438 ) Other comprehensive loss (42,281,135 ) (39,363,085 ) Total NetSol stockholders' equity 42,067,454 45,403,834 Non-controlling interest 4,279,113 5,450,389 Total stockholders' equity 46,346,567 50,854,223 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 66,445,632 $ 72,608,632

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 2: Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Net Revenues: License fees $ 249,960 $ 10,716 Subscription and support 6,016,834 6,230,389 Services 6,439,325 7,179,656 Total net revenues 12,706,119 13,420,761 Cost of revenues: Salaries and consultants 6,086,735 5,662,410 Travel 392,345 214,132 Depreciation and amortization 654,049 765,735 Other 1,320,993 1,335,461 Total cost of revenues 8,454,122 7,977,738 Gross profit 4,251,997 5,443,023 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 1,762,177 1,619,993 Depreciation and amortization 190,954 214,271 General and administrative 3,725,430 3,973,139 Research and development cost 469,627 275,230 Total operating expenses 6,148,188 6,082,633 Loss from operations (1,896,191 ) (639,610 ) Other income and (expenses) Gain (loss) on sale of assets 23,296 (110,600 ) Interest expense (121,610 ) (101,013 ) Interest income 431,857 443,133 Gain on foreign currency exchange transactions 1,315,705 1,284,148 Share of net loss from equity investment - (160,965 ) Other income (expense) 2,320 3,029 Total other income (expenses) 1,651,568 1,357,732 Net income (loss) before income taxes (244,623 ) 718,122 Income tax provision (193,348 ) (167,627 ) Net income (loss) (437,971 ) 550,495 Non-controlling interest (182,758 ) (362,526 ) Net income (loss) attributable to NetSol $ (620,729 ) $ 187,969 Net income (loss) per share: Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ (0.06 ) $ 0.02 Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ 0.02 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 11,257,539 11,254,205 Diluted 11,257,539 11,254,205

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 3: Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (437,971 ) $ 550,495 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 845,003 980,006 Provision for bad debts (47,479 ) (45,274 ) Share of net loss from investment under equity method - 160,965 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (23,296 ) 110,600 Stock based compensation 81,834 3,003 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 815,132 (2,034,434 ) Revenues in excess of billing 337,996 (1,952,228 ) Other current assets (340,390 ) (35,342 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 687,453 (43,293 ) Unearned revenue (619,425 ) (1,086,151 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,298,857 (3,391,653 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,347,601 ) (216,112 ) Sales of property and equipment 453,607 19,705 Net cash used in investing activities (893,994 ) (196,407 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Purchase of treasury stock - (100,106 ) Payments on finance lease obligations and loans - net (445,737 ) (363,464 ) Net cash used in financing activities (445,737 ) (463,570 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (2,999,975 ) (2,653,648 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (3,040,849 ) (6,705,278 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 23,963,797 33,705,154 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 20,922,948 $ 26,999,876

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 4: Reconciliation to GAAP