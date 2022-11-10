Nordic Nanovector ASA - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting on 1 December 2022

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Nordic Nanovector ASA ("Nordic Nanovector" or the "Company") on 9 November 2022 announcing that the Company has entered into a merger agreement with all shareholders of APIM Therapeutics AS to combine the companies in an all-stock transaction. Completion of the transaction is dependent on the approval by the General Meeting of the Company.

Nordic Nanovector hereby calls for an Extraordinary General Meeting in the Company to be held on 1 December 2022, at 10:00 hours CET at Advokatfirmaet Selmer, Tjuvholmen Allé 1, 0252 Oslo. The full notice with appendices is attached. The notice and the documents to which it refers are also available on www.nordicnanovector.com.

Shareholders wishing to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting, in person or by proxy, must complete and return the attendance form or power of attorney form attached to the notice to Nordea Bank Abp, Issuer Service, Postboks 1166 Sentrum, N-0107 Oslo, or by e-mail to nis@nordea.com no later than 29 November 2022, 16:00 CET. Attendance or proxies may also be registered electronically through Euronext Securities Oslo (formerly VPS) Investor Services.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company's pipeline includes:

Betalutin and Humalutin, both CD37-targeting radioimmunotherapies incorporating the beta emitter lutetium-177 to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL);

Alpha37, a CD37-targeting radioimmunotherapy candidate incorporating the alpha-emitting radionuclide lead-212, currently being explored with partner Oranomed for chronic lymphocytic leukaemia;

Multiple fully humanized anti-CD37 antibodies with potential in haematological cancers and autoimmune diseases; and

A CD37 DOTA CAR-T cell opportunity in haematological cancers, which is being advanced via a research collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania .

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

