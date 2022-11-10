Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.11.2022
10.11.2022 | 18:46
AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES (PR1R) AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Nov-2022 / 18:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES

DEALING DATE: 09/11/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.9004

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 40320621.0

CODE: PR1R

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1931975152 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PR1R 
Sequence No.:  200268 
EQS News ID:  1484913 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1484913&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2022 12:15 ET (17:15 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
