LFTD Partners Inc. to Hold Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on Monday, November 14, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / LFTD Partners Inc. ("LFTD Partners" or the "Company") (OTCQB:LIFD), the corporate parent of leading cannabis and psychedelics manufacturer Lifted Made, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after the U.S. stock market closes on Friday, November 11, 2022. Following this release, LFTD Partners will hold an earnings conference call on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 8:30 AM ET.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Participant phone numbers:

Toll Free: 877-545-0523

International: 973-528-0016

Participant Access Code: 480030

Webcast event link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2916/47115

The participant phone numbers and webcast event link will be shown on the Investor Relations section of LFTD Partners' website at https://www.lftdpartners.com/investors.

The webcast replay will also be available on the Investor Relations section of LFTD Partners' website.

Although attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions during the earnings conference call, attendees are encouraged to submit questions prior to the call by emailing them to: jakejacobs@lftdpartners.com.

About LFTD Partners Inc.

LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB:LIFD) is focused upon acquiring rapidly growing and profitable companies that sell branded hemp-derived cannabinoid products, emerging psychedelic products, other alternative lifestyle products, and potentially also "essential" businesses that are outside its industry. LFTD Partners' first wholly-owned subsidiary is Lifted Made (www.LiftedMade.com), Kenosha, Wisconsin, which sells award-winning hemp-derived cannabinoid products and other psychedelic and alternative lifestyle products under its flagship brands Urb Finest Flowers and Silly Shruum. LFTD Partners also owns 4.99% of CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis (www.AblisBev.com), and of distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits (www.CraterLakeSpirits.com) and Bend Spirits, Inc., all located in Bend, Oregon.

Please read LIFD's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which fully describe our business and the Risk Factors associated therewith. Learn more by subscribing to our newsletters at www.LFTDPartners.com and www.LiftedMade.com.

CONTACTS:

LFTD Partners Inc.

Attn: Gerard M. Jacobs, CEO

Phone: (847) 915-2446

Email: GerardMJacobs@LFTDPartners.com

Website: www.LFTDPartners.com

