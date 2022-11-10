Anzeige
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 10

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

10 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 10 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 70,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 355.6332 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 360.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 350.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 14,596,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 231,494,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 10 November 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
2370350.50 08:21:1300062055377TRLO0LSE
2927353.00 08:45:1300062056668TRLO0LSE
2352353.00 08:58:0300062057327TRLO0LSE
1727354.00 09:45:0100062059249TRLO0LSE
26354.00 09:45:0100062059250TRLO0LSE
1399354.00 09:45:0100062059251TRLO0LSE
451354.00 09:45:0100062059252TRLO0LSE
116354.00 09:45:0100062059253TRLO0LSE
1166353.50 09:54:3500062059691TRLO0LSE
1234353.50 09:54:3500062059692TRLO0LSE
810353.00 10:48:1700062062069TRLO0LSE
1467353.00 10:48:1700062062070TRLO0LSE
1329354.00 10:58:4900062062360TRLO0LSE
1926354.00 10:58:4900062062361TRLO0LSE
442353.50 10:58:4900062062362TRLO0LSE
323353.50 10:58:4900062062363TRLO0LSE
319353.50 10:58:4900062062364TRLO0LSE
1046353.50 10:58:4900062062365TRLO0LSE
30353.00 10:58:5400062062376TRLO0LSE
58353.00 10:58:5400062062377TRLO0LSE
2353.00 11:00:4100062062740TRLO0LSE
2353.00 11:00:4100062062741TRLO0LSE
1077353.00 11:00:4100062062742TRLO0LSE
2070353.00 11:00:4100062062743TRLO0LSE
1086353.00 11:00:4100062062744TRLO0LSE
5353.00 11:00:4100062062745TRLO0LSE
2167353.00 11:00:4100062062746TRLO0LSE
2007353.50 12:01:0900062065424TRLO0LSE
2137354.00 12:12:1900062065725TRLO0LSE
1669353.50 12:12:2600062065736TRLO0LSE
625353.50 12:13:2600062065766TRLO0LSE
2411353.00 12:14:0600062065782TRLO0LSE
639353.00 12:44:4100062066755TRLO0LSE
1645353.00 12:44:4100062066756TRLO0LSE
2354359.50 13:38:3900062070982TRLO0LSE
2358359.00 13:39:2200062071112TRLO0LSE
1054358.50 13:39:3000062071137TRLO0LSE
173359.00 13:41:2700062071409TRLO0LSE
2117359.00 13:41:2700062071410TRLO0LSE
2343358.50 13:52:0200062072724TRLO0LSE
2261356.00 14:10:5500062074297TRLO0LSE
2258354.50 14:38:4600062076696TRLO0LSE
423357.00 14:53:1200062077841TRLO0LSE
388357.00 14:53:1200062077842TRLO0LSE
500357.00 14:53:1200062077843TRLO0LSE
340357.00 14:53:1200062077844TRLO0LSE
405357.00 14:53:1200062077847TRLO0LSE
201360.50 15:09:1600062079666TRLO0LSE
1500360.50 15:09:1600062079667TRLO0LSE
295360.50 15:09:1600062079668TRLO0LSE
2008359.50 15:21:0300062080678TRLO0LSE
707360.50 15:38:1400062082435TRLO0LSE
1000360.00 15:38:1400062082436TRLO0LSE
1004360.00 15:38:1400062082437TRLO0LSE
2053359.50 15:40:0400062082604TRLO0LSE
339360.00 15:40:0400062082605TRLO0LSE
1487360.00 15:40:0400062082606TRLO0LSE
55360.00 15:40:0400062082607TRLO0LSE
364360.00 15:40:0400062082608TRLO0LSE
450359.50 16:01:4000062084864TRLO0LSE
804359.50 16:01:4000062084865TRLO0LSE
1699360.00 16:13:3800062086203TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

